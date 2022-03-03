Tartu flies Ukrainian flags in solidarity

Ukraine Latest
Tartu replaced one of its blue, white and black banners with the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag.
Tartu replaced one of its blue, white and black banners with the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag. Source: Tartu City Council
Ukraine Latest

Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags are flying at Tartu Town Hall to show solidarity with Ukraine. Flags have also been added to the city's buses.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas said the city supports Ukraine "in both thoughts and actions".

"I thank all the people of Tartu for their great care and for everything that has been and is being done to support the Ukrainians. We are ready to receive war refugees and provide them with all possible help," he said in a statement on Thursday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

DONATE TO UKRAINE

useful informaton

solidarity with ukraine

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: