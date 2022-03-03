Tartu flies Ukrainian flags in solidarity

Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags are flying at Tartu Town Hall to show solidarity with Ukraine. Flags have also been added to the city's buses.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas said the city supports Ukraine "in both thoughts and actions".

"I thank all the people of Tartu for their great care and for everything that has been and is being done to support the Ukrainians. We are ready to receive war refugees and provide them with all possible help," he said in a statement on Thursday.

