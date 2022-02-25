Tartu preparing for refugees from Ukraine

Tartu's Kaarsild Bridge will be lit yellow and blue to support Ukraine on
Tartu's Kaarsild Bridge will be lit yellow and blue to support Ukraine on "Unity Day"
Tartu is preparing to host Ukrainian refugees and has already started searching for accommodation. Additionally, the city will light Kaarsild bridge in blue and yellow in solidarity.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said Tartu residents are watching the unfolding events in Ukraine with great concern. 

"Many people in Tartu have expressed their support for the Ukrainian people and their desire to do something. The city government is currently focusing on the probable reception of war refugees, and we have mapped out possible accommodation for refugees to be ready for those in need," he said.

Klaas urged people to support the "Ukraina heaks" (For Ukraine) campaign launched by Estonian NGOs and the Estonian Red Cross (Punase Rist).

Red Cross donations are also being collected in Tartu by Irene Salumets and Hugo Toll. Items required include hygiene products, nappies, toothbrushes, blankets, pillows, sleeping bags and bed linen. More information can be found here.

Editor: Helen Wright

