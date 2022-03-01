University of Tartu launches scholarship fund for Ukrainian students

The University of Tartu (TÜ) has established a scholarship fund to collect and channel donations to support the studies of Ukrainian students studying at the Estonian university.

TÜ Rector Toomas Asser said that it is our duty to provide students who have come from Ukraine to study at TÜ with all the support they need to feel safe, both in these extremely difficult times and as they consider their future and studies, according to a university press release.

"The education of Ukrainian students must continue despite the tragedy and the related economic hardship that has hit their home country and families," Asser said. "Any member, graduate and cooperation partner of TÜ, as well as any education-minded Estonian resident, can contribute to this through the scholarship fund."

Scholarships of up to €2,000 each will be available to Ukrainian citizens who are studying at the bachelor's or master's level at TÜ. Applications will open on Wednesday, March 2; the application deadline is March 15.

Donations from individuals as well as companies can be accepted through the University of Tartu Foundation website here.

In case of emergency, the primary point of contact for Ukrainian members of the TÜ community is Kristi Kerge, head of international cooperation. She can be reached via email at ukraina@ut.ee or phone at +372 529 7677.

A total of 146 Ukrainian citizens study or work at the University of Tartu.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!