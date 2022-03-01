University of Tartu launches scholarship fund for Ukrainian students

News
The main building of the University of Tartu.
The main building of the University of Tartu. Source: Priit Müük/ERR
News

The University of Tartu (TÜ) has established a scholarship fund to collect and channel donations to support the studies of Ukrainian students studying at the Estonian university.

TÜ Rector Toomas Asser said that it is our duty to provide students who have come from Ukraine to study at TÜ with all the support they need to feel safe, both in these extremely difficult times and as they consider their future and studies, according to a university press release.

"The education of Ukrainian students must continue despite the tragedy and the related economic hardship that has hit their home country and families," Asser said. "Any member, graduate and cooperation partner of TÜ, as well as any education-minded Estonian resident, can contribute to this through the scholarship fund."

Scholarships of up to €2,000 each will be available to Ukrainian citizens who are studying at the bachelor's or master's level at TÜ. Applications will open on Wednesday, March 2; the application deadline is March 15.

Donations from individuals as well as companies can be accepted through the University of Tartu Foundation website here.

In case of emergency, the primary point of contact for Ukrainian members of the TÜ community is Kristi Kerge, head of international cooperation. She can be reached via email at ukraina@ut.ee or phone at +372 529 7677.

A total of 146 Ukrainian citizens study or work at the University of Tartu.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

donate to ukraine

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:04

Fuel prices reach record levels once again

16:47

Gallery, video: NATO battlegroup vehicles, equipment arrive in Estonia

16:32

Senior officer: Russian forces regrouping ahead of Kyiv

16:01

Watch again: Kallas, Johnson, Stoltenberg deliver joint press conference

15:42

University of Tartu launches scholarship fund for Ukrainian students

15:33

Gallery: NATO secretary general arrives in Estonia

15:23

Coronavirus update: 648 patients, 4,656 new cases, 14 deaths

14:45

Bolt donates €5 million to Ukraine, closes operations in Belarus

14:19

Diplomat: Around 20,000 Estonian citizens still reside in Russia

13:47

Supreme Court rejects Center Party €850,000 illegal donations appeal

13:18

Maasikas: West underrated Ukraine's importance to Russia's imperial thought

12:43

Vastlakuklid: The history of the 'hot little breads'

12:14

Government wants to hold off on dropping COVID certificates

11:57

Olympic committee chief strongly supports IOC Russia, Belarus statement

11:28

Tallinn expat internet pioneer passes away

11:01

Estonia starts mapping out potential bomb shelters

10:27

European Commission calls for urgent Ukraine connection to continental grid

10:01

Defense ministry looking at further military support options for Ukraine

09:35

Baltics, Poland call on social media companies to remove Russian accounts

09:15

Foreigners trapped in Russia returning to EU via Narva

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

28.02

NATO Secretary General, British Prime Minister visiting Estonia on Tuesday Updated

11:01

Estonia starts mapping out potential bomb shelters

27.02

Germany gives Estonia permission to send weapons to Ukraine — media

28.02

First Lidl stores opening in Estonia this Thursday

16:01

Watch again: Kallas, Johnson, Stoltenberg deliver joint press conference

08:05

Estonia, 7 countries call for Ukraine to 'immediately' start EU talks

09:15

Foreigners trapped in Russia returning to EU via Narva

28.02

NATO Baltic Air Policing jets on round-the-clock patrols

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: