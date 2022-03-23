TalTech stops accepting new Russian, Belarusian students

Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) has joined the University of Tartu in not accepting students from the Russian Federation, in the wake of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

TalTech's Senate made the decision, which also applies to students from Belarus and comes into effect for the next academic year starting in autumn, at a sitting on Tuesday.

In the meantime, TalTech says it can take on Ukrainian students as a "significant part" of its foreign student quota for courses taught in English.

The university has also set up a scholarship fund to support foreign students who are Ukrainian citizens, and targeted scholarships this year will only go to Ukrainian citizens and those of other Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) states.

The decision does not affect students who are already enrolled on courses at TalTech who are in Estonia under international protection or who have long-term residency permits or long-term visas at EU member states.

All those who wish to can donate to the Development Fund of Tallinn University of Technology foundation by adding the keyword "Ukrainian students" in the details, the university says.

Tallinn University (TLÜ) says it will make a decision on admissions in relation to Russian and Belarusian students in early April.

Tartu university announced earlier this month that it would be restricting applications from Russian and Belarusian students for the 2022-2023 academic year.

