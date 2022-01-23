Energy price crisis boosts interest in solar panels

News
Solar energy.
Solar energy. Source: Alex Fox / Pixabay
News

The current price of energy crisis has sent people looking for alternative sources of energy, with interest in solar panels also growing. Estonia will introduce an extra support measure for boosting the energy efficiency of buildings and solar panels in the coming months.

Two solar panels measures are being drawn up – one for private residences and one for apartment buildings.

"The existing pot for solar panels is €3.7 million, which is clearly not enough. We are looking for additional sums and I hope we will find them," Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Andres Sutt said.

The apartment buildings measure aimed at installation of solar panels and increased energy efficiency is worth €10 million. While apartment buildings will have to demonstrate better efficiency, there are fewer conditions tied to the private residences measure.

Owners of private houses in Tallinn and Tartu will be compensated for 10 percent of the cost of panels, with the support rising to 20 percent elsewhere in Estonia.

"I think it is a considerable percentage, especially talking about private residences. It is more for apartment buildings – 30 percent or more if additional energy efficiency schemes are used," Sutt explained.

The pay-back period of solar panels is getting shorter in the wake of electricity and gas price hikes. The average estimated recoupment period used to be a decade, while eight years should be more accurate today, Targo Kalamees, TalTech professor of building engineering physics, said.

A lot depends on the panels' efficiency rating and price, which recent global supply problems have driven up slightly.

"One thing that needs to be kept in mind when installing solar panels on the roof is to make sure to insulate and/or renovate it first to make sure it would last for 30 or 50 years and you would not have to remove and reinstall the panels a few years later. The additional labor involved would considerably draw out the recoupment period," Kalamees warned.

The professor said that solar panels will become more common in Estonia as renewable energy is fast becoming a staple when constructing new buildings.

"Just how central water, heating and electricity have become staples over time. It [solar panels] will be among such solutions in the future," Kalamees said.

The details of the solar panels support scheme should be set next week and KredEx start to accept applications from February or March.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

'Olukorrast riigis': Energy measures merely short-term alleviation

13:40

Henri Kõiv: On a crisis overshadowed by crises

12:40

Ratas: It is time to accept rapid test result on par with Covid certificate

11:20

Hospitals treating 311 for Covid

09:37

EU rapporteur recommends fines for states that fail to hit climate targets

09:19

Energy price crisis boosts interest in solar panels

08:40

Sildaru out in Aspen after fall during first slopestyle run

22.01

Tänak goes into final Rally Monte Carlo day outside of top 30 Updated

22.01

Omicron spread sees Covid cases in schools triple over past week

22.01

Price of electricity to fall between Saturday and Sunday

22.01

Authorities urge avoiding non-essential travel on northeast Estonian roads

22.01

Gallery: EKRE holds electricity price policy protest in Tallinn

22.01

Health Board: 296 hospitalized patients, 4,783 new cases, 4 deaths

22.01

Municipalities switching off street lights in electricity cost-saving move

22.01

Sildaru wins X-Games Gold for sixth time in career

22.01

Minister: US weapons supply to Ukraine approval proves Estonia's commitment

22.01

Kaia Kanepi through to Australian Open last 16

22.01

President Alar Karis: Turning back the time on NATO to 1997 inconceivable

22.01

Finance committee member: Not a good time for any supplementary budget

22.01

Scientific council to argue for Covid restrictions easing

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.01

Grocery prices expected to increase fast in coming months

22.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 24

22.01

Health Board: 296 hospitalized patients, 4,783 new cases, 4 deaths

20.01

Government reaches agreement on energy compensation measures

22.01

Authorities urge avoiding non-essential travel on northeast Estonian roads

21.01

Health Board: 324 hospitalized patients, 4,480 new cases, 5 deaths

22.01

Sildaru wins X-Games Gold for sixth time in career

21.01

UK mulls sending 'hundreds' more troops to Baltics

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: