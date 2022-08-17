July sees record connection applications from solar electricity producers

News
Solar panels.
Solar panels. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

This July, electricity producers linked to Estonian network operator Elektrilevi's grid provided the network with nearly 87 gigawatt-hours of electricity. Elektrilevi also received record numbers of connection applications from solar electricity producers last month.

The total amount of electricity provided to the network by connected producers last month increased by nearly 14.7 gigawatt-hours, or 20 percent, on year, but decreased by nearly 2 gigawatt-hours compared with June.

Capacity provided by solar power plants peaked at 339.4 megawatts in July, up nearly 80 megawatts on year, but down 10 megawatts compared with the previous month.

Elektrilevi CEO Mihkel Härm said that during times of high electricity prices, it's entirely understandable that Estonians' interest in solar energy production is immense, however in order for more renewable energy to be able to be sold to the grid, the power grid's capacity must be increased.

"An additional €55 million needs to be invested in order to resolve the biggest issues," Härm explained. "If we want to be able to guarantee microproducers' connection [to the grid] at a reasonable price throughout Estonia, however, we'll have to invest €300 million in the power grid in the next five years. The €8 million allocated to Elektrilevi from the supplementary budget is certainly a step in the right direction and will help connect nearly 4,500 solar energy producers to the grid."

Connection applications submitted in July:

  • electricity producers over 15 kilowatts: 225 applications with a total capacity of 77.4 megawatts
  • microproducers, i.e. up to 15 kilowatts: 1,046 applications with a total capacity of 12.8 megawatts

Electricity producer connection contracts concluded in July:

  • electricity producers over 15 kilowatts: 28 contracts with a total capacity of 23 megawatts
  • microproducers, i.e. up to 15 kilowatts: 387 contracts with a total capacity of 4.4 megawatts

Electricity producer connections completed in July:

  • electricity producers over 15 kilowatts: 64 connections with a total capacity of 14.8 megawatts
  • microproducers, i.e. up to 15 kilowatts: 555 contracts with a total capacity of 6.3 megawatts

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:01

Auvere Power Plant to shut down for month of repairs again this fall

16:53

Estonian FM: It is possible to bar Russians with EU-issued tourist visas Updated

16:33

Language board chief: Law must require local politicians speak Estonian

16:13

Influence peddling trial involving Center Party starts November

15:54

Ilmar Raag: Soviet tank sign of no empathy for Eastern Europe

15:11

University of Tartu starts new coronavirus prevalence study

15:02

Gallery: Second 'Melchior the Apothecary' movie premieres this week

14:51

Estonia's average electricity price to drop to €555 per MWh on Thursday

14:51

Marielle Kleemeier 7th in heat in European Championships debut

14:40

July sees record connection applications from solar electricity producers

Watch again

Most Read articles

16.08

Estonian government relocates Narva tank monument Updated

16.08

Estonia's electricity price to peak at record €4,000 per MWh on Wednesday

15.08

Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18

16.08

Narva tank arrives at Estonian War Museum

16.08

Gallery: Truck collides with, derails Tallinn tram

16.08

Police detain eight as Soviet monuments in Narva removed Tuesday

16.08

Yana Toom on tank removal: Integration efforts nullified

08:09

PPA: Narva peaceful overnight following tank monument removal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: