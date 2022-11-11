Elektrilevi issues 936 microproducer connection offers on working Saturday

A total of 27 project managers and engineers participated in the community workday on Saturday. The DNO issued only fixed-rate connection offers, the company said in a press release.

"To send connection offers to our customers as soon as possible, Elektrilevi is constantly recruiting more specialists," the company said previously. "But as we know, there aren't enough electrical power network engineers available on the labor market, which is why Elektrilevi is trying to do more with the help of the people that it has."

The DSO held its first Saturday community workday on October 22.

Solar power plants by county as of October 1, 2022. Source: Elektrilevi

As of October 24, the transition from consumer to microproducer with minor work costs €542.40. The goal of the fixed rate for the transition is to expedite the process of issuing connection offers in instances requiring only minor work. Whether or not a customer's application can be processed involving only minor work is determined during processing.

The following work qualifies as "minor work": replacement of the fuse in an existing switchboard, with or without modifications on the switchboard; installation of a switchboard on an overhead line pole; replacing a switchboard with an existing plinth, e.g. replacing a single with a double; installation of an additional switchboard next to an existing one; replacement of a meter and installation of warning signs; replacement of overhead lines on a small scale.

Microproducers are electricity generation stations, e.g. solar panels, who generate up to 15 kilowatts of power a month. In 2018, fewer than 2,000 electricity producers had joined Estonia's electricity network; by the end of 2021, that number had grown to more than 10,000.

By the end of October 2022, more than 14,500 electricity producers have linked up to the country's power grid, Elektrilevi said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!