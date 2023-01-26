Sun worth chasing in Estonia

News
The Estonian Environment Agency's sunlight map for 2022.
The Estonian Environment Agency's sunlight map for 2022. Source: ERR
News

A new map created by the Estonian Environment Agency shows how many sunny hours different parts of Estonia get in a year. Sunny days are more common in the western half of Estonia, the agency's weather department chief Miina Krabbi said.

"The map depicts total sunlight for last year, which was a little sunnier than average. Traditionally, Estonia tends to get more sun in the west and a little less in the east," Krabbi said on the "Terevisioon" morning show.

Differences between regions can be considerable from one year to the next. "While Estonia gets 1,700-2,000 hours of sun on average, [the island of] Vilsandi got 2,200 hours last year," the meteorologist said.

There are also major regional differences inside one year. Tartu saw 1,836 hours of sunlight last year, while Saaremaa got nearly 2,400. "The summer months get around 300 hours of sun in Estonia, so this difference is around a month's worth," Krabbi remarked.

She said that sunlight distribution was regular in 2022, pointing to 2002 when Estonia experienced an unusual amount of sunlight and warmth. "It was the sunniest year to date. Even Võru got close to 2,000 hours [in 2002]," Krabbi said in terms of the sun map a decade ago.

She also said that climate change has slightly increased the average annual sunlight in Estonia. "We have more sun, with the spring months feeling the change the most. The amount of monthly sunlight has grown the most in April."

In addition to total sunlight, the agency keeps tabs on over ten forms of radiation associated with sunlight, including UV radiation.

"We have seen relatively high UV radiation readings in recent years. The index exceeded 8 points last year. The UV index is around 1-2 in winter time, 3-4 in spring and around 6-7 in summer in Estonia. However, total data shows no drastic change in terms of sunlight in Estonia," Krabbi said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Airika Harrik, Marcus Turovski

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

Latest news

15:07

Coalition disagreement holds up confirmation of new Appointments Committee

14:49

Tallinn homeowners keeping sidewalks snow-free so far this winter

14:14

Peterson: Covid-19 no longer new, dangerous infectious disease

14:09

Jaak Tõrs: On the finance ministry clearing up the savings and loans mess

13:21

Economist: Rising prices, interest rates made home loan borrowers cautious

12:43

Enefit Power looking to sell oil shale ash to Scandinavia

12:14

Municipality wants fixed electrical connection for Naissaar

11:39

Sun worth chasing in Estonia

11:25

Estonian government calls Okas snap exercise

11:00

ERR in Orikhiv: Russian offensives in Zaporizhzhia region unrelenting

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.01

Levada poll: Russians consider Baltic countries a threat

17.01

Estonian foreign ministry wants to extend controlled maritime area

24.01

Britain's Princess Anne on official visit to Estonia Tuesday

24.01

Gallery: UK's Princess Anne visits Estonia

25.01

Report: Estonia must step up law enforcement anti-money laundering efforts

25.01

Estonian Rescue Board unveils nationwide public shelters online map

11:25

Estonian government calls Okas snap exercise

25.01

Swedish court acquits former Swedbank CEO in full

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: