Fewer than 15 hours of sunlight in January 2021

In January there was a below-average amount of sunlight with only 14,6 hours registered, the Weather Service's monthly summary showed.

The average amount of sunlight in the first month of the year has been 33,1 hours but January 2021 only had 44 percent of the normal level.

Estonia's average temperature was -2.9C in January, which is 0.4C degrees higher than the norm (-3.1C).

The highest temperature was recorded on January 22, in Võru County (4.8C). In Jõgeva County, the lowest temperature, -24.6C, was recorded on January 16.

Estonia's average rainfall was 46 mm, which is 94 percent of the norm.

