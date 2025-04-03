X!

Installing solar panels at home may become more expensive

News
The solar roof of the EELK's St. Thomas' Church in Saku.
The solar roof of the EELK's St. Thomas' Church in Saku. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Electricity distribution system operator (DSO) Elektrilevi is changing its pricing policy for grid connections, which could make installing solar panels at home more expensive. While Elektrilevi previously covered some of the costs for microproducers' connections, it will no longer do so starting next month.

Just a few years ago, the Estonian government was discussing ways to make grid connections for microproducers with an electricity capacity of up to 15 kilowatts (kW) more affordable, but now the situation has reversed.

According to the new connection fee methodology that Elektrilevi is implementing this May, microproducers, such as those setting up solar panels on their roofs, will have to cover all associated costs themselves.

"Yes, Elektrilevi has previously been able to find some additional resources on its part to slightly subsidize new connections," explained Elektrilevi board member Rudolf Penu.

"This year, we critically reviewed how much financial resources we actually have, and there is now a very significant gap," he acknowledged. "If we receive around €30-40 million annually through grid fees, we've looked at the actual total need, which the networks should invest annually, and that's in the range of €150-160 million."

Until now, connection fees were cost-based as well. But while Elektrilevi used to cover the extensive connection works involved with its grid fee, now these costs will be borne by the individual connecting to the grid as well.

"We see that there are already a lot of regional substations where our current capacities are at their limits, meaning that once these limits are reached, significant network reinforcement work will be needed when a new connection is added," Penu said. "This is where we're talking at times about millions of euros."

The Competition Authority, however, says the lack of funds is not true.

"This year, €161 million — a little over that," noted Margus Kasepalu, director of the Competition Authority's Energy and Infrastructure Department. "It cannot be said that there are [no funds]. And in the previous year, 2023, the amount was €158 million. It needs to be clarified that roughly half of this comes from grid fees, and the other half is funded by the connection fees paid by the users. So the company has had a significant amount of money to use."

Solar energy expert and Viru Elektrivõrgud CEO Andres Meesak said that the connection costs for microproducers have been increasing constantly. And while in the early years, the state subsidized the development of solar parks, developers have since become producers who must also maintain the grid.

"They needed this grid service, otherwise they wouldn't have been able to transfer the energy they produced to consumers," Meesak said. "They need the grid, but didn't have to pay too much for using this service. Now, the paradigm shift is just happening, and producers must contribute to the use of the grid service."

Last month, Elektrilevi submitted an application to the Competition Authority to increase its grid fees.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:32

How do foreign nationals feel about Estonia's decision to revoke their voting rights?

15:16

Polish President Andrzej Duda to visit Estonia

14:41

Ragnar Klavan backed by over 40 clubs in Estonian FA presidential bid

14:04

Chief vet: Estonia's climate makes Tallinn Zoo more suitable for polar bears

13:52

Members of Estonia's re-independence government: We need strong leadership

13:36

Teachers' union calling for 10% pay rise

13:35

Tariffs benefit no one, says Estonian foreign minister

13:06

Estonian chess player Mai Narva wins three in a row at European champs

12:23

LHV simplifies heirs' access to bank statements after lengthy dispute

12:04

Installing solar panels at home may become more expensive

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

01.04

Linguist: Estonian among 5% most spoken languages in the world

02.04

Estonia wins 30-year-long Seaplane Harbor ownership dispute tribunal

02.04

Flights from Tallinn Airport to reach nearly 50 destinations this summer

02.04

Frog migration to close traffic on Tallinn's Astangu tänav for 30 nights

02.04

Mosquito season kicks off in Estonia

08:26

Planned Estonian anti-ballistic missile defense may cost over €1 billion

01.04

Estonia pushes for Mardi, Kadripäev traditions to be included on UNESCO list

02.04

Cancer mortality rates in Estonia 'significantly higher' than EU average

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo