Elektrilevi to install storage facilities for domestically-produced energy

News
Head of Elektrilevi Mihkel Härm.
Head of Elektrilevi Mihkel Härm. Source: ERR
News

Electricity network operator Elektrilevi receives 500 new applications each week from small-scale and domestic electricity producers, wishing to connect to the grid. In Hiiumaa, where the large increase in domestic solar energy producers means they will not all be able to do so, Elektrilevi will, for the first time, install storage facilities.

"Every week, we receive 500 new applications for connection from home electricity producers," said Mihkel Härm, chair of Elektrilevi's management board, on ETV's morning show. "A year ago, we received 100 (per week). The grid is not prepared for this (increase). We are also looking every day for new network engineers, because we don't even have the time to calculate the cost of these connection proposals," said Härm.

Consumption and production levels on the grid need to be constantly balanced. Despite investments of up to €100 million this year, Elektrilevi has so far been unable able to build enough new substations and to cater for all regions of Estonia.

"In Hiiumaa, for example, the grid is full," said Härm. "To address this, we are about to introduce a large-scale storage project for Hiiumaa."

Storing the solar electricity produced during periods when the sun is not shining, will add to capacity. "Essentially, we are doubling the small-scale production potential in Hiiumaa," said Härm.

This is the first project of its kind in Estonia. "Ee have found a solution, even though it has taken longer than we wanted," Härm explained. "The total cost comes to several million euros," he said.

In urban areas, most small-scale electricity producers are still able to connect to the grid, however, in the countryside there are a number of so-called "red areas," where such possibilities are more limited.

"Up to now, we have been encouraging people to produce energy for their own use. This also involves the lowest start-up cost. My advice is, that if you have the money, become a small electricity producer, but produce it for yourself," said Härm.

Estonia's electricity retail grid, similar to those in many other countries, was not originally built with large-scale renewable energy production in mind.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:40

Tallink third quarter net profit €37.9 million, up nearly sevenfold on year

13:03

Elektrilevi to install storage facilities for domestically-produced energy

12:49

Jaak Madison: EKRE pro-peace, but also pro-Ukraine

12:03

Deputy mayor: Tallinn didn't change conditions for Pronksi tänav roadwork

11:40

Pentus-Rosimannus: ECA nomination decided without my involvement

11:09

EU's 'digital product twin' nearing completion

10:50

Central bank: September average housing loan interest rate tops 3 percent

10:24

New winter tire requirements in Estonia effective December 1

09:56

Swedbank Estonia nine-month profits up 11 percent on year

09:10

Eeva Helme to run for the Riigikogu in Tallinn

Watch again

Most Read articles

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

22.10

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

24.10

Estonians' life expectancy reached a record low last year

26.10

Fermi Energia begins geological surveys for Estonia's nuclear power plant

26.10

Juli Mukhadze: My October bucket list

25.10

Paper: Gulf of Finland explosions could have been Russian depth charges

07:02

Politicians criticize Mart Helme for stating to be pro-peace in Ukraine

26.10

Tallinn to reconcile cyclists and pedestrians by rebuilding main crossroads

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: