Storm damage worse than usual due to lightning

News
Damage caused by the storm on October 17.
Damage caused by the storm on October 17. Source: ERR
News

Damage caused by a storm on Sunday night was created by more lightning than usual, which is unusual in autumn, Elektrilevi said.

In Haapsalu, in western Estonia, the wind was so fierce it ripped a roof off an apartment building that smashed into cars parked below. Trees and gravestones were also battered in the city cemetery.

"As far as we are concerned, the storm started at around 10 p.m. last night and affected mainly north-western Estonia, i.e. Harju County, Lääne County and the islands," said Elektrilevi's Rasmus Armas.

By 5 p.m. on Monday, electricity had been restored to 20,000 households although another 1,000 will have to wait a little longer.

The power outages were mainly caused by trees falling onto powerlines.

Crews are prepared to fix the damage but they are not sent into the forest at night, Armas said.

Storm damage in Haapsalu on October 17. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR

Many people have been better prepared for power cuts this year and have invested in generators, Mondays "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The emergency services said the challenges it faced were typical for the conditions.

"We still had a few calls, nothing very extraordinary. Just a fairly typical day. There were 104 calls from all over Estonia, if I'm not mistaken," said Ragnar Neudorf, command chief of the rescue agency Keila and Paldiski.

Weather forecast Taimi Paljak said storms are not unheard of at this time of year.

But there has been more lightning than usual.

"There have always been thunderstorms like this, [moving] in a band across Estonia and with very powerful gusts of wind, but this is more common in summer," Paljak explained.

Strong winds and rain are forecast for the coming days.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:05

Storm damage worse than usual due to lightning

19:34

2023 draft budget passes first reading

19:21

Tallinn launches crisis advice website

18:59

30 gas stations would stay open in case of blackouts in Estonia

18:20

Eesti Energia: Unexpectedly cold winter could bring power cuts to Europe

17:21

Football roundup: Sappinen gets first goal for Polish club Piast Gliwice

16:55

Green chemist: Higher quality chemistry produces less or no residue

16:35

Gallery: Jüri Arrak at his studio, exhibitions and on TV shows

16:18

August tax revenues higher than forecast

16:02

President Karis on passing of Jüri Arrak: 'He unified and enriched us all'

Watch again

Most Read articles

10:24

Storm winds cause damage and power outages in northern Estonia Updated

12.10

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia condemns Ukraine invasion

15.10

Portal: Outgoing foreign intelligence head says Ukraine will win Russia war

14.10

Experts: Fall in real estate prices inevitable

11:16

Gallery: Päts monument arrives in Tallinn

15.10

Estonian language editors express concern over future official dictionaries

09:41

Tartu's deteriorating Sõpruse Bridge does not receive state funding

15:09

Experts consider Reform going after EKRE a common sense approach

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: