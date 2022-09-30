Elektrilevi to hike transmission fee by 13 percent

The company explained the hike through considerably more expensive power. The fee hike will help cover more expensive technical losses and make sure Elektrilevi can continue investing in grid reliability and microproduction capacity all over Estonia.

"Elektrilevi is one of the largest users of electricity in Estonia and needs power to cover technical or transmission losses and ensure the functioning of the power network. The high price of electricity saw Elektrilevi make a loss of €3.4 million in August. To ensure power and be well-prepared for crisis situations, we need to invest in the network on a daily basis. That is impossible when operating with a loss," CEO Mihkel Härm commented.

The new price list can be found at the company's website. The fee hike is universal for all customers.

Elektrilevi's need for power has fallen by around 100 gigawatt-hours (equaling the consumption of 30,000 households) over the last ten years. The share of technical losses has fallen from 5.8 percent to 3.9 percent in that time.

Härma said that Elektrilevi is planning to render more robust around 1,000 kilometers of the grid in 2023. "Additionally, the government has decided to allocate Elektrilevi €49 million in the state budget strategy that we will be investing in connecting smaller producers to the grid and making connecting cheaper," Härm said.

