Elektrilevi to hike transmission fee by 13 percent

News
Püssi substation.
Püssi substation. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

The Competition Authority has approved distribution network operator Elektrilevi's transmission fee hike by 13 percent starting from January 1.

The company explained the hike through considerably more expensive power. The fee hike will help cover more expensive technical losses and make sure Elektrilevi can continue investing in grid reliability and microproduction capacity all over Estonia.

"Elektrilevi is one of the largest users of electricity in Estonia and needs power to cover technical or transmission losses and ensure the functioning of the power network. The high price of electricity saw Elektrilevi make a loss of €3.4 million in August. To ensure power and be well-prepared for crisis situations, we need to invest in the network on a daily basis. That is impossible when operating with a loss," CEO Mihkel Härm commented.

The new price list can be found at the company's website. The fee hike is universal for all customers.

Elektrilevi's need for power has fallen by around 100 gigawatt-hours (equaling the consumption of 30,000 households) over the last ten years. The share of technical losses has fallen from 5.8 percent to 3.9 percent in that time.

Härma said that Elektrilevi is planning to render more robust around 1,000 kilometers of the grid in 2023. "Additionally, the government has decided to allocate Elektrilevi €49 million in the state budget strategy that we will be investing in connecting smaller producers to the grid and making connecting cheaper," Härm said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:02

Enefit not giving up on 18-cent universal service production price

14:45

Elektrilevi to hike transmission fee by 13 percent

14:42

Russian-speakers able to study own language and culture in separate classes

14:33

Eesti Energia universal service to cost 19.24 cents per kWh

13:42

TSO: Paldiski supply point constructed for Finland's FSRU

13:11

e-Business Register access to be free-of-charge from Saturday

12:40

State not using option to purchase up to four Estonian island ferries

12:19

Gerda Grauberg: On Estonia joining the Ukraine-Russia litigation

11:51

Mait Klaassen not seeking reelection as University of Life Sciences rector

11:28

Tänak leads Rally New Zealand by 0.2 seconds going into Saturday

Watch again

Most Read articles

29.09

1,500 Russian soldiers about to be surrounded in Ukraine

27.09

Latvia declares emergency in border areas over Russia's mobilization

29.09

Elron scraps Russian language announcements at Tallinn station

29.09

UK Daily: Britain halving number of troops in Estonia by year-end Updated

09:17

Universal electricity price provisionally set at 15.4 cents per KWh Updated

29.09

Kaja Kallas: We must stick together and live more sparingly

29.09

Estonia bans natural gas imports and purchases from Russia

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: