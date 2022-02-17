Competition Authority approves Elektrilevi 10-percent connection price hike

News
Elektrilevi building.
Elektrilevi building. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Competition Authority (Konkurentsiamet) has approved a 10-percent price hike for electricity grid distributor Elektrilevi's connection fee.

Elektrilevi has cited a rise in the cost of its transmission service as provided by electricity and gas supplier Elering, as well as a volatile electricity market and a 0.2-percent rise in the Competition Authority's own fees.

Mihkel Härm, Elektrilevi board chair, said that: "If there is a longer-term stabilization and decrease in electricity prices in the electricity market, Elektrilevi will also review its network charges and lower prices as soon as possible."

Network companies must start paying a supervision fee of 0.2 percent of sales revenue to the Competition Authority following the new regulation, Härm added. "For Elektrilevi, this change will mean a payment of half a million euros this year," he said.

At the end of 2021, Elering announced a 17-percent rise in the price of its transmission service, to kick in from April 1.

This will cost Elektrilevi an additional €12.1 million, the company says.

Overall electricity prices have increased the cost of Elektrilevi's day-to-day electricity operations requirement by 48 percent, the company says.

Elektrilevi says it is looking for solutions to reduce the price price of electricity, one of which may be a tender for the purchase of lost electricity at a fixed price, which renewables firms can bid on.

Soaring electricity prices from last autumn along with similar rises in other energy sectors have led to two main government support packages being issued.

One of these cut the network transmission fee to end consumers by 50 percent, for electricity, ad by 100 percent in the case of natural gas.

The state is reimbursing Elektrilevi and other suppliers for this discount.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:01

No agreement yet on days off in lieu where state holidays fall on weekends

12:52

Greens ex-leader: Other parties making proposals already

12:22

BBC: French president confirms Mali military withdrawal

11:50

Justice chancellor: Time restrictions on establishments not serving purpose

11:29

Little evidence of rally in wages so far this year

10:52

Tallinn prepared to split tab for possible WTA tournament

10:23

Competition Authority approves Elektrilevi 10-percent connection price hike

09:55

Former President Kaljulaid: Ukraine stands for all of us

09:25

Liimets, Blinken meet in Washington, reaffirm importance of NATO unity

09:14

British daily: Deployment of additional UK troops to Estonia confirmed Updated

08:31

Sildaru qualifies for half-pipe finals on 20th birthday

16.02

Embassy: Estonian intelligence yearbook China assessment not based in fact

16.02

Estonia 'stands with Ukraine' on Unity Day

16.02

Government office: Independence day ceremony can go ahead with spectators

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

16.02

Tartu bridge lit yellow and blue to support Ukraine's 'Unity Day'

16.02

Baltic states call OSCE meeting over Belarus' military exercises

16.02

Kadri Liik: Putin wants to pressure West into talks, not war in Ukraine

16.02

Swedish documentary makers face new trial over M/S Estonia dive — media

16.02

Jazz festival Jazzkaar announces program

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

16.02

Intelligence service: Russia is on a war footing

16.02

Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 8,439 new cases, 17 deaths

14.02

Defense minister: Allies have agreed to pull military presence out of Mali

16.02

Virologist: Corona certificates no longer needed in Estonia

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

16.02

Kadri Liik: Putin wants to pressure West into talks, not war in Ukraine

16.02

Intelligence service: Ukraine is the key to Russia's imperial dreams

15.02

Kelly Sildaru wins bronze in Beijing

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: