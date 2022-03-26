Gallery: Storm leaves thousands of homes without power, Saaremaa badly hit

News
{{1648305900000 | amCalendar}}
Storm damage on Saaremaa, March 26 2022.
Open gallery
16 photos
News

Thousands of homes in Estonia are currently without electricity, as storms with gale force wind in speeds of up to 30 meters per second (Force 11 on the Beaufort scale) buffeted the country through the course of Saturday. The island of Saaremaa has been the worst-hit area.

As of Saturday evening, over 11,000 households were without power, with work parties from grid distributor Elektrilevi working to restore electricity.

Rooves on buildings on the island have been damaged, while fallen trees and other debris litter the scene (see gallery above).

Other areas to have been hit include the north shore of Peipsi järv (Lake Peipus), southeastern Estonia, and western Estonia, with over a thousand households without power in these areas as well.

Elektrilevi has over 30 work brigades in operation nationwide, ERR reports, and are being recruited on an ongoing basis.

Elektrilevi's incident center managing specialist Hardi Puusepp told ERR earlier on Saturday, when the number of outages was around 4,000 on Saaremaa alone, that since the peak of still lies ahead, more blackouts were likely through the course of the day.

The State Weather Service (Riigi ilmateenistus) issued a level-two (orange) warning for western Estona and the Peipsi järv area this morning, with the rest of Estonia on level-one (yellow) warning.

Elektrilevi's outages map, updated in real time, is here.

Fallen trees and the poor conditions, along with sub-zero temperatures overnight, can make road travel in particular hazardous through to Sunday, even as the storm itself is forecast to blow over by Sunday morning.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:14

Gallery: Storm leaves thousands of homes without power, Saaremaa badly hit Updated

18:12

PPA forbids going out on Peipsi järv lake ice from Saturday

17:41

Wastewater study shows coronavirus levels falling in many smaller towns

17:06

Kelly Sildaru wins Switzerland season-ending slopestyle event

13:54

Coronavirus update: 164 patients, 1,274 new cases, 7 deaths

13:23

Prime minister: No EU sanctions on Russian oil, gas on table right now

12:51

Stormy conditions forecast for Saturday Updated

12:23

Opinion: LNG floating terminal decision needed by fall

12:03

UK daily: Russia increasing spy recruiting efforts in Estonia

10:37

President Alar Karis: Evil desires denial of historical truth

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12:03

UK daily: Russia increasing spy recruiting efforts in Estonia

25.03

Former board of Swedbank handed suspicions of money laundering Updated

20:14

Gallery: Storm leaves thousands of homes without power, Saaremaa badly hit Updated

25.03

Portal: Greek media mogul's traducing of Estonia results in Twitter pile-on

12:51

Stormy conditions forecast for Saturday Updated

08:28

Clocks in Estonia move forward one hour on Sunday

25.03

Meelis Kiili: What is to be done and who is to blame?

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: