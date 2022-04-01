Market price of electricity to fall to €112 on Saturday

The average price of electricity in the Estonian price region of the Nord Pool exchange will drop to €112.47 per MWh on Saturday.

The daily average was €155 on Friday and €192 on Thursday.

Power will be cheapest between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, dropping to €25.28 per MWh.

Electricity will be most expensive from 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. hitting €213,74/MWh.

The price will be identical in Latvia and Lithuania, while the daily average will be half the price in Estonia in Finland at €52.30/MWh.

The price in Estonia on April 2, 2021 was €36.812/MWh.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!