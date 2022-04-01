Market price of electricity to fall to €112 on Saturday

News
Transmission post.
Transmission post. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The average price of electricity in the Estonian price region of the Nord Pool exchange will drop to €112.47 per MWh on Saturday.

The daily average was €155 on Friday and €192 on Thursday.

Power will be cheapest between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, dropping to €25.28 per MWh.

Electricity will be most expensive from 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. hitting €213,74/MWh.

The price will be identical in Latvia and Lithuania, while the daily average will be half the price in Estonia in Finland at €52.30/MWh.

The price in Estonia on April 2, 2021 was €36.812/MWh.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:46

Refugee Council wraps up scheduled evacuation buses from Ukrainian border

17:24

TalTech crowned women's basketball champions

17:01

Gallery: Belgium hands off Baltic Air Policing mission to France at Ämari

16:46

Market price of electricity to fall to €112 on Saturday

16:18

Kaupo Meiel: The funny thing about funny things

16:16

Denmark plans to send 800 troops to Latvia

16:06

Aimar Ventsel: The awakening of the 'good Russians'

15:40

Statistics Estonia: First 2021 census dataset to be released in June

15:37

Ukrainian war refugees deported by Russia entering EU via Estonia Updated

15:14

State searching for additional accomodation for refugees

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.03

Estonia simplifies coronavirus travel rules from Friday

15:37

Ukrainian war refugees deported by Russia entering EU via Estonia Updated

09:41

Government signs off on Yandex ban in Estonia

31.03

Halonen compares Baltics joining NATO to belonging to Soviet Union

08:28

Ukrainian citizen's spouse denied temporary protection at Estonian border

31.03

Mask rule will not be dropped this week

31.03

Refugees start moving out of Tallinn's hotels

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: