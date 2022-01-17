Hiiumaa ferry reduces services due to storm

News
{{1642406340000 | amCalendar}}
A storm in September.
A storm in September. Source: Kalmer Saar/minupilt.err.ee
News

Ferry services between the western island of Hiiumaa and the mainland will be reduced due to strong winds on Monday. Thousands of households have also been left without electricity.

Departure from Rohuküla at 10 a.m. and from Heltermaa at 11.30 a.m. were canceled on Monday due to the 30 m/s winds. The 1.30 p.m. departure from Rohuküla and the 3.15 p.m. departure from Heltermaa will also be canceled.

Ferry company TS Laevad added that there could be delays on the Virtsu-Kuivastu route.

Data from Elektrilevi's interruptions map shows that as of 11.30 a.m. Estonian time on Monday, more than 17,000 households have been left without electricity. The situation is worst on the islands and the northern counties, but all regions are affected.

The storm is expected to cause winds of up to 30 m/s.

Editor's note: This article was updated with additional information around Monday noon.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:38

Dutch NATO warship patroling Baltic Sea

13:07

Tartu names Paavo Matsin as new city writer

12:38

First day of energy compensation applications crashes Tallinn sites

12:07

Gallery: Storm sweeps across Estonia

11:42

Hiiumaa ferry reduces services due to storm Updated

11:27

Demonstration held outside Russian Embassy to support Alexey Navalny

11:02

Former PM: Government should discuss all energy compensation proposals

10:34

Health Board: 309 hospitalized patients, 2,104 new cases, 5 deaths

10:21

Gallery: Jõgeva weather station celebrates 100th birthday

09:56

Minister: Coalition will reach agreement on energy subsidies

09:29

Defense ministry: Increased number of allied troops would be accommodated

08:56

Charities see need for permenant soup kitchen in Tallinn

08:25

Low teacher salaries hindering IT specialties in universities

07:39

Storm, strong winds to hit Estonia on Monday

16.01

'Olukorrast riigist' hosts argue over government crisis

16.01

Market price of electricity to hover around €104 on Monday

16.01

Indrek Saar: Government to blame for energy crisis effects ballooning

16.01

Foreign media interested in Estonia's digital affairs and Russia relations

16.01

Rescue Board to lay off duty officers to comply with cuts target

16.01

Hospitals treating 280 coronavirus patients

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

15.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 17

07:39

Storm, strong winds to hit Estonia on Monday

15.01

2022 rental inflation likely in the 10-15 percent range in Tallinn, Tartu

16.01

Market price of electricity to hover around €104 on Monday

16.01

Hospitals treating 280 coronavirus patients

14.01

Tallinn to open energy subsidy applications on Monday

10:34

Health Board: 309 hospitalized patients, 2,104 new cases, 5 deaths

15.01

British Army members finish winter exercise with ice plunge drills

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: