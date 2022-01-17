Hiiumaa ferry reduces services due to storm

Ferry services between the western island of Hiiumaa and the mainland will be reduced due to strong winds on Monday. Thousands of households have also been left without electricity.

Departure from Rohuküla at 10 a.m. and from Heltermaa at 11.30 a.m. were canceled on Monday due to the 30 m/s winds. The 1.30 p.m. departure from Rohuküla and the 3.15 p.m. departure from Heltermaa will also be canceled.

Ferry company TS Laevad added that there could be delays on the Virtsu-Kuivastu route.

Data from Elektrilevi's interruptions map shows that as of 11.30 a.m. Estonian time on Monday, more than 17,000 households have been left without electricity. The situation is worst on the islands and the northern counties, but all regions are affected.

The storm is expected to cause winds of up to 30 m/s.

Editor's note: This article was updated with additional information around Monday noon.

