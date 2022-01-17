Storm, strong winds to hit Estonia on Monday

A "dangerous" level two warning has been issued by the Estonian Weather Service on Monday due to strong winds and snow.

Snow and sleet are expected to fall until noon, the agency said. There will also be winds of up to 30 m/s on the western coast and islands and up to 23 m/s inland throughout the day.

A level two warning means the weather is "dangerous". The agency says: "Unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast. Be very vigilant and keep regularly informed about the weather forecast. Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities."

More information for each region can be viewed here.

A storm warning was issued on January 17, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

