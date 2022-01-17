Storm, strong winds to hit Estonia on Monday

News
Waves breaking along Tallinn's Reedi tee.
Waves breaking along Tallinn's Reedi tee. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A "dangerous" level two warning has been issued by the Estonian Weather Service on Monday due to strong winds and snow.

Snow and sleet are expected to fall until noon, the agency said. There will also be winds of up to 30 m/s on the western coast and islands and up to 23 m/s inland throughout the day.

A level two warning means the weather is "dangerous". The agency says: "Unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast. Be very vigilant and keep regularly informed about the weather forecast. Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities."

More information for each region can be viewed here.

A storm warning was issued on January 17, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:39

Storm, strong winds to hit Estonia on Monday

16.01

'Olukorrast riigist' hosts argue over government crisis

16.01

Market price of electricity to hover around €104 on Monday

16.01

Indrek Saar: Government to blame for energy crisis effects ballooning

16.01

Foreign media interested in Estonia's digital affairs and Russia relations

16.01

Rescue Board to lay off duty officers to comply with cuts target

16.01

Hospitals treating 280 coronavirus patients

16.01

Gallery: Previously unexhibited sculptures displayed at Kadriorg Art Museum

16.01

Regional administration growing again after abolition of county governments

16.01

'Rahva teenrid': Price hikes and new Eesti 200 members bad news for Reform

16.01

Estonian women take eighth and 11th place at figure skating European champs

16.01

Coalition council to look for energy price solutions on Monday

15.01

Men's biathlon team book Beijing spot at last minute

15.01

Thaw brings slippery conditions, surge in ER check-ins

15.01

2022 rental inflation likely in the 10-15 percent range in Tallinn, Tartu

15.01

Skier Kristjan Ilves second in Germany

15.01

Covid test results to be combined with those for 'flu, RSV starting Monday

15.01

Start of new school term sees highest Covid figures since survey began

15.01

Over 100 EDF members decorated for foreign mission service

15.01

Center Party local government leaders appeal to premier over energy crisis

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

15.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 17

15.01

2022 rental inflation likely in the 10-15 percent range in Tallinn, Tartu

16.01

Hospitals treating 280 coronavirus patients

16.01

Market price of electricity to hover around €104 on Monday

16.01

Coalition council to look for energy price solutions on Monday

15.01

British Army members finish winter exercise with ice plunge drills

14.01

Tallinn to open energy subsidy applications on Monday

15.01

Covid test results to be combined with those for 'flu, RSV starting Monday

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: