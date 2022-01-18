Rescuers received over 200 calls on stormy Monday

The Rescue Board received more than 200 calls on Monday to deal with damage from the storm, which swept across Estonia .

Rescuers on the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa and Harju County were most active on Monday. Strong winds also hit Rapla County, after which the winds died down some heading south.

The Rescue Board had no data on human victims, as of Monday evening and rescuers mostly dealt with trees and power lines, which had fallen on roads. Some roofs were damaged and there were several cars in accidents.

The Northern Rescue Center received 81 calls linked to the storm. On two occasions, traffic lights in Tallinn surrendered to the winds. There was a tree on the tramline in Kopli and there were two roofs on Endla tänav and Kreutzwaldi tänav, which were damaged.

There was a trampoline in Viimsi, which took off flying and was caught right before flying into traffic. A car was heavily damaged after a tree fell on it, as was a fence.

The Western Rescue Center received 84 calls. Around 9.47 a.m., a tree fell on a house in Koikla village, Saaremaa. The building's roof was damaged. Around 9 a.m., rescuers responded to a call about the wind tearing off the roof of an old orphanage building in Kuressaare.

Three cars were damaged during the morning winds on Saaremaa as their drivers hit fallen trees. The vehicles were lightly damaged and their drivers were safe. Eight trees fell in Metsküla.

The Southern Rescue Center received 30 calls, no major accidents were recorded. There were eight calls in the east, one of them was a fallen power line, which left the lines dangling some 5 m from the ground.

The storm battered Tallinn on January 17, 2021. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

