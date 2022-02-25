Storm, strong wind warning issued across Estonia

The storm battered Tallinn on January 17, 2022.
The storm battered Tallinn on January 17, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A level two storm warning has been issued on Friday and strong winds are expected to blow across much of Estonia this afternoon.

The warning has been issued for the western islands and mainland Estonia, except for some areas in the south and east.

Gusts of up to 23 m/s are expected on the islands and between 28-31 m/s on the coast.

A level two warning means the "weather is dangerous", the Estonian Weather Service says.

Regional forecasts can be read on the agency's website.

A level two storm warning was issued on February 25, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Service

Editor: Helen Wright

