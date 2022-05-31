Enefit Green to open Estonia's first hybrid wind and solar farm

Enefit Green is set to build its largest solar park to date alongside a wind farm near Purtse in Lüganuse Municipality. It will become the first large-scale hybrid wind and solar facility in Estonia to use the same connection point.

Aavo Kärmas, chairman of the board of Enefit Green said, "Wind and solar are complementary, because wind can generate the most electricity from fall to spring, while the solar farm's highest output is in the summer months. Therefore, a hybrid farm in the same area will maximize the use of the infrastructure and at the same time help to save costs associated with connecting to the grid."

Kärmas said the construction of the Purtse solar farm is part of the company's plan to significantly increase renewable energy production. "Enefit Green plans to quadruple its green electricity production capacity in the coming years. We see that there is a great need throughout the region for clean and affordable electricity, and solar and wind are the most affordable ways to generate carbon-free electricity," he said.

Electricity production at the new solar farm in Purtse is due to start in the first half of 2023. The farm will have a capacity of 32 megawatts and is expected to produce 32 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year, enough to cover the annual consumption of more than 10,000 average Estonian households.

Enefit Green will invest up to €19.5 million in the Purtse solar farm. Long-term electricity sales contracts will guarantee the investment security needed for the farm's construction.

This winter, Enefit Green also began construction on a 21-megawatt wind farm in Purtse, which includes five wind turbines.

--

