Wind turbines, solar panels going up at hybrid renewable park in Purtse

The first wind turbine has been completed and solar panels are being installed this week at Purtse Hybrid Park, a new hybrid wind farm and solar park in Ida-Viru County.

Enefit Green, a subsidiary of the Estonian state-owned Eesti Energia, is building the country's first hybrid wind and solar park in Lüganuse Municipality. The new hybrid energy park will include five wind turbines with a total capacity of 21 megawatts and a solar park with 49,000 panels and a total capacity of 32 megawatts, according to a press release.

Both parts of the park will use the same equipment, substation, connection and connection capacity to bring electricity produced from wind and solar energy to consumers.

According to the company, a hybrid plant's electricity output will be more consistent throughout the year, likewise better utilizing the network, as fall through spring is the best time of year for wind power production and spring through fall the best time for solar power production.

"If strong winds don't interfere with the work, a wind turbine can be assembled in two days," said Janek Lillemägi, senior project manager at Enefit Green.

He noted that the lower tower sections have been installed in all positions, and work is now continuing with a taller crane installing the upper sections of the towers, followed by lifting the nacelles to the top and installing the blades.

"We're still on track for Purtse's wind farm supplying its first electricity to the grid this spring," Lillemägi added.

Wind turbine, solar panel installation underway at Purtse Hybrid Park. January 2023. Source: Eesti Energia

Construction of the hybrid facility's solar park is proceeding on schedule as well.

According to project manager Rainer Tammus, several different jobs are being done at the construction site at once, and despite delivery difficulties, all key materials have been delivered to the site on time.

"Construction of the solar panels' base frames is nearing the finish line and the installation of nearly 49,000 panels has begun, which will continue through the end of March," Tammus said, noting that nearly 70 people are working on the site every day.

Five Vestas V136 wind turbines with a tower height of 82 meters and peak height of 150 meters are being installed at Purtse Hybrid Park. The park's Yingli Solar double-sided solar panels have a capacity of 655 watts each.

Enefit Green currently has six wind farms with a total capacity of 546 megawatts under construction in Estonia, Lithuania and Finland, as well as four solar parks — two in Estonia and two in Poland — with a total capacity of 50 megawatts.

