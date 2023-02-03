Kallas: Outgoing Eesti Energia CEO could not remain with things as they are

Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Prime minister reiterated Thursday that outgoing chief executive of state-owned electricity generator Eesti Energia could not have continued in office, while many things are not working with the company in the way they should do.

Responding to a question from an ERR journalist at the regular Thursday government press conference, Kallas said of the problems that: "Even the smallest child can see them."

These have been addressed, however, she went on.

"There are many issues, which have been dealt with. People and resources were removed from the electricity grid, the government then gave the instruction to put them back. And so it goes, it's a long story," Kallas continued.

When asked if Hando Sutter, whose term ends on March 31 this year, was released from Eesti Energia, the prime minister said that the Eesti Energia supervisory board had opted to announce a competitive process to choose a replacement, to start as early as April 1 (that process has now been completed-ed.).

The question was posed in order to clarify similar comments the prime minister had made the previous day at a meeting with local residents in Võru, in South Estonia.

Daily Postimees reported (link in Estonian) that in response to a question about Eesti Energia's high electricity prices, the prime minister had said she "very much agreed" that things are not in order at Eesti Energia, adding that the current CEO would not continue in office, for that very reason.

The Eesti Energia supervisory board last September decided not to extend Hando Sutter's contract after it expires on March 31.

Andrus Durejko was appointed new Eesti Energia chief. Hando Sutter had been in the post since December 2014, and had had his contract extended by the supervisory board twice after that point.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Source: Interviewer: Kadri Põlendik

