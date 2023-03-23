Supervisory board approves new Eesti Energia board, all but one replaced

The supervisory board of the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia on Thursday approved the composition of its new management board, set to take over on April 1. Of its current members, only Raine Pajo is slated to remain on the board.

Starting in April, Kelli Toss-Kaasik will be responsible for customer solutions sales and service; Marlen Tamm will serve as chief financial officer (CFO), Kristjan Kuhi will serve as development manager for the group's energy solutions and Raine Pajo will be responsible for the group's strategic development projects and research activities.

Andrus Durejko will take over as CEO of the energy group.

Pajo is thus the only current member who will remain on the company's board in its new composition from next Saturday; leaving the board will be CFO Andri Avila, projects, technology and new business manager Margus Vals, customer services and IT manager Agnes Roos as well as CEO Hando Sutter.

"In order to fulfill its ambitious goals, the supervisory board of Eesti Energia wanted to bring a fresh perspective to the management of the company while maintaining existing core competences," Eesti Energia supervisory board chair Anne Mere said according to a press release.

"Andrus Durejko has put together a well-balanced and highly motivated team that has all the prerequisites necessary to lead Eesti Energia toward a carbon-neutral energy future," she added.

Andrus Durejko has been working as chair of the management board at Ericsson Eesti AS since 2018, prior to which he worked in various positions at Ericsson, including as Ericsson Eesti board member in the field of technology and as regional director of Ericsson Ukraine in the field of mobile core networks. Durejko has been a member of the management board at Ericsson Eesti since 1999.

Kelli Toss-Kaasik joined Eesti Energia in 2007, active in various roles in the field of human resource management. In 2019-2021, she led the company's HR partner team, and since 2021 has served as its customer experience manager, responsible for the development of Eesti Energia's customer journey, e-channels and service processes.

Marlen Tamm has been involved in the financial field at the Eesti Energia group since 2012, and since 2021 has served as director of the company's management accounting. Tamm previously worked at Swedbank, including as head of finances of the company's Baltic IT unit.

Kristjan Kuhi has worked for Ericsson for 13 years in various roles, including as a global expert in the fields of energy and IoT. He has served as a member of the EVS/TK 85 Smart Grid technical committee, a member of the expert council at HARNO IT Academy and a member of the IT faculty council at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech). Kuhi has also served as a member of the ICT professional standards working group and as a mentor for startups.

Raine Pajo has been a member of the board at Eesti Energia since 2006, having worked in several different roles and businesses, including large-scale power industry management. He was most recently responsible as Eesti Energia board member for energy security, asset management, environment and development projects. From 2000-2006, Pajo worked in various roles at Elering.

Hando Sutter's mandate as chairman of the management board of Eesti Energia will end on March 31 in accordance with his current contract; Avila, Vals and Roos' contracts as board members are likewise set to expire next Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!