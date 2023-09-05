Energy expert predicts volatile electricity prices this winter

News
Agnes Roos.
Agnes Roos. Source: ERR
News

Energy expert and former Eesti Energia board member Agnes Roos hopes that this winter will not be as bad as the last one when it comes to energy prices. However, Roos believes that we will still see very volatile energy prices in the colder months ahead.

Roos told ETV show "Terevisioon" that this summer, as expected, electricity prices in Estonia have been relatively low. This was due to there being a higher proportion of renewable energy available on the market and is also most likely to be the case during future summers. However, she also said that for the winter ahead, we will see highly volatile prices again.

"We could see cheap prices, but we could also see really high prices. It depends on what kind of winter it is - warm or cold. That in turn will depend on the supply of hydropower in the Nordic countries. If it is cold, more and more gas will be used for heating in Europe. If gas reserves run very low, then the price of gas will also rise, which will immediately be reflected in electricity prices," Roos explained.

"I hope we don't have as bad a winter as the last one, but if it's a very cold winter, then that could happen."

When asked for advice on what kind of electricity package consumers should opt for, Roos said that in the long run, the exchange package is still the fairest.

"However, if the prices there go up, then our nerves won't hold out. Plus, for a lot of people, it's not possible to spend so much money in one, two or three months. If you want to sleep peacefully at night, it is probably very sensible to fix the price," Roos said.

The energy expert added that in this case the question arises for how long to fix the price for. For those who only want to do so during the winter months, choosing a six-month electricity package might be the best option. However, it is also possible to opt for long-term packages, lasting up to seven years in some cases.

The fact is that the longer the length of the package, the cheaper the price. Everyone has to make their own choices in line with their consumption habits and means," said the energy expert.

Roos does not currently see any reason for consumers to opt for the universal service. "All fixed price options are better than universal service. At the moment, the universal service is the most expensive."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

tallinn digital summit

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:20

Peterson: Kallas has to resign

13:52

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

13:40

Schools struggle with inability to unenroll pupils who have left Estonia

13:01

Weeks of rainfall latest threat to Southeast Estonia potato harvest

12:29

Sibul: We still don't know how Novaria Consult loan moved

12:17

Estonian spring water abundant, but caution sometimes needed when drinking

12:06

August in Estonian supermarkets: Prices continued rise on year

12:05

Läänerana Municipality wants Metsküla School's license revoked

11:37

Oidsalu: Prime minister committee showing has not brought solution nearer

11:28

Kaupo Meiel: Today, we'll learn how not to be a jerk

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

Electricity to cost 9,000 times more in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

04.09

President: Personally, I would have liked to see Kallas resign

04.09

Gallery: Tallinn streets before and after reconstruction

04.09

Tallinn the scene of two high-level summits this week

04.09

Prime minister couldn't tell Riigikogu committee when she made Novaria loan

04.09

Ceiling collapse prompts Tallinn European School switch to remote learning

04.09

Estonia planning abrupt pollution charges hike

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: