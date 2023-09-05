Simson: State aid approval needed to support energy-intensive industries

News
European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (Center).
European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (Center). Source: Christophe Licoppe/European Commission
News

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (Center) believes that Estonia, like Germany, could provide financial support its energy-intensive industries. The European Commission however, does not allow companies to receive price reductions directly.

The parliamentary group of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) has proposed a cap of €50 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on electricity prices for industry. European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (Center) Simson is set to meet with German state leaders this week.

The European Commission has come up with a number of proposals, which would allow large energy consumers to buy electricity at more predictable prices in the future, Simson said.

"For example, new renewable energy projects could benefit from a fixed-price agreement that provides a predictable price corridor for new generation capacity for years, or even decades to come. Many energy-intensive companies have opted for long-term power sales contracts, which also give them the knowledge regarding what their electricity prices will be," said Simson.

If Germany is planning to design a special scheme for its industry, Simson said that would also be possible, provided the European Commission gives state aid approval.

"In recent years, the Commission has granted various state aid authorizations to ensure that European industry stays in Europe and does not leave for countries where cheap energy sources are available wholesale. The latest of these was granted to German industry a month ago, in early August, to compensate for the additional costs of Germany's own emissions trading scheme, on top of which the German state is able to support energy-intensive companies with €6.5 billion until the end of the decade," said Simson.

The Estonian government has said that the state will not provide compensation to help cover energy costs this winter. According to Simson, the Estonian government would also be able to support its consumers if necessary, however, the Commission does not recommend it do so directly. It also has to work in parallel to help the country's industry make the switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

"This is one of the state aid conditions imposed by the Commission on the German government," Simson said.  

The commissioner added that the decision on state aid taken in August does not allow companies to receive rebates directly. They are instead first required to pay emission taxes, with the costs offset at a later point in time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

tallinn digital summit

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

19:19

Palloson: Additional check revealed Hallik's activity did not pose a threat

19:06

Sanctioned goods reaching Russia via special permits and rules violations

18:51

Kallas on Karis criticism: I reserve the right to respectfully disagree

18:45

Ukrainian Independence Day concert organizer: Estonians still ready to help

18:39

Finance minister would freeze state employees' salary fund

18:00

Simson: State aid approval needed to support energy-intensive industries

17:35

Western European Russian LNG imports have risen drastically since war began

17:17

Pärnu-Uulu Via Baltica stretch will be ready ahead of schedule

17:10

Kadri Väling to take over as prosecutor in Port of Tallinn case

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

Electricity to cost 9,000 times more in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

04.09

President: Personally, I would have liked to see Kallas resign

04.09

Gallery: Tallinn streets before and after reconstruction

13:52

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

04.09

Some Tallinn students to attend school in the evening due to lack of space

04.09

Estonia planning abrupt pollution charges hike

04.09

Tallinn the scene of two high-level summits this week

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: