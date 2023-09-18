Eesti Energia: Fall electricity price to be half of last year's level

News
String lights. Picture is illustrative
String lights. Picture is illustrative Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Electricity futures suggest that the price of electricity this fall and early winter should be just half of the level last year, Armen Kasparov, head of energy products for Eesti Energia, said.

Regional market disruptions have notably affected the electricity price in August and September. The average price plus VAT for September was 14.76 cents per kilowatt-hour as of Friday, while the August average came to 11.33 cents/kWh.

"A service disruption of a power cable linking Lithuania to Sweden has been the factor with the most profound effect on prices these past weeks," Kasparov told ERR, adding that repairs should be completed on Thursday, September 21.

He said that because the Baltics' renewables output does not yet meet demand, local electricity tends to be more expensive than in the Nordics. The Lithuania to Sweden link being out of commission means that the Estonia-Finland cables remain the only link between the Baltics and Nordics the throughput of which is not enough to even out prices between Finland and the Baltic countries.

In other words, not enough cheaper electricity from the Nordics reaches the Baltic region. Even so, market prices have been considerably cheaper this August and September compared to last year – the monthly averages were 43.43 cents in August and 27.43 cents in September last year.

According to Kasparov, electricity futures suggest that the price of electricity will remain roughly half of what it was last year in fall and early winter.

"Forecasts do not suggest the return of sky-high prices we saw last year," he said.

He added that recent weeks' relatively higher prices are the result of power link failures or repair and maintenance work at nuclear power plants, and that the price should not fluctuate too much if such things can be avoided in the future.

However, there are a lot of variables that make up the electricity market, with the price of natural gas one in Europe.

"The latter in turn largely depends on the weather – fall and winter temperatures will determine consumption and the situation of Europe's gas reserves. However, the start of the heating season and reduction in solar power is sure to hike prices somewhat," Kasparov said.

The Eesti Energia representative remarked that a household's consumption habits are still the number one factor when it comes to energy bills. Changes to the market price of electricity only affect customers who do not have a fixed-term electricity package.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:49

Kaja Kallas to appear before Riigikogu anti-corruption committee Monday

10:20

Business owners in Estonia want stop to fast-tracking of bills in Riigikogu

09:52

Riigikogu to debate potential removal of EKRE MP's parliamentary immunity

09:24

Finance minister: New tax hikes needed in the coming years

08:45

Expert: VAT increase to cause shopping boom and additional price hikes

07:44

Eesti Energia: Fall electricity price to be half of last year's level

07:10

Reform Party MPs speak up against plans to cut higher education funding Updated

17.09

Samost and Hennoste on 'backbone' of Estonian journalism, and its absence

17.09

Over 54,000 people take part in World Cleanup Day in Estonia

17.09

Leasing providers advise against taking vehicles to Russia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.09

Annual Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

17.09

Drivers concerned about number of trucks on Tallinn-Pärnu highway

17.09

Over 54,000 people take part in World Cleanup Day in Estonia

17.09

Narva City Council dismisses Mayor Katri Raik Updated

17.09

Leasing providers advise against taking vehicles to Russia

07:10

Reform Party MPs speak up against plans to cut higher education funding Updated

16.09

Gallery: Light festival comes to historic Old Town, ends today in Kadriorg

17.09

New Center Party chair: Economy needs life support instead of austerity

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: