Riigikogu EU Affairs Committee supports reducing vehicle emissions

News
Cars (Photo is illustrative).
Cars (Photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

At its meeting on Monday, the European Union Affairs Committee (EUAC) of the Riigikogu approved Estonia's positions on the EU initiative aimed at reducing the vehicle emission standards and ensuring that private vehicles, vans, trucks, and buses are more robust and sustainable.

Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (Center), deputy chair of the EUAC, said that the improvement of air quality and consequent protection of human health was a noble and vital goal. "We must understand that the new requirements will somewhat raise the cost of vehicles," said Jufereva-Skuratovski, adding that the price increases have to remain minimal as, alongside the planned increase in both VAT and income taxes, it may have a negative impact on the accessibility of cars in Estonia.

"It is also important to make sure the initiative does not constitute an impediment to developing and introducing vehicles with zero CO2 emissions," she said.

In addition to reducing vehicle emissions, the Euro 7 emission standards aim to make emission standards uniform irrespective of vehicle type or fuel source. The standards also seek to ensure vehicles remain sustainable for longer in real world conditions.

For Estonia, it is important to achieve a balance between the introduction of technological innovations and the subsequent rise in prices.

The initiative does not concern only emissions, but also pollution from brakes and tires. According to an EUAC press release, Estonia's position is that ice grip tires should remain outside the scope of the initiative, otherwise the regulation may ultimately lead to a significant increase in their prices.

Air pollution caused an estimated 300,000 premature deaths in the EU in 2018. The main source of air pollution in cities is road transport. The European Commission predicts that the new requirements will increase the price of vehicles to some extent. However, the burden to the health care system will also be reduced, meaning society will gain approximately €133 billion as a result reducing dangerous air pollution.

Monday's EUAC meeting was attended by Sander Salmu, deputy secretary general for transport at the Estonian Ministry of Climate, who presented the initiative.

The EUAC decided to approve the government's positions on the proposal for a regulation on type-approval of motor vehicles and engines, as well as of systems, components and separate technical units intended for such vehicles, with respect to their emissions and battery durability (Euro 7) COM(2022) 586 and in line with the opinions of the Riigikogu Environment Committee and Economic Affairs Committee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:39

Estonia still hasn't sent Ukraine its cluster munitions

17:15

Riigikogu votes to revoke EKRE MP Kingo's parliamentary immunity

17:07

Software glitch behind faulty data in hundreds of patients' medical records

16:55

Kristina Kallas: We will not make cuts to higher education

16:30

Estonian PM refuses to provide more documents to Riigikogu select committee

16:04

Riigikogu EU Affairs Committee supports reducing vehicle emissions

15:21

Estonia's government coalition to take relaxing budget rules route

15:00

Estonian Olympic Committee rewards Jefimova with prize money for medal wins

14:26

Estonia's President Karis in New York for UN General Assembly this week

13:45

Estonian interior minister: Next year's state budget more or less in place

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.09

Annual Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

17.09

Drivers concerned about number of trucks on Tallinn-Pärnu highway

17.09

Over 54,000 people take part in World Cleanup Day in Estonia

08:45

Expert: VAT increase to cause shopping boom and additional price hikes

17.09

Leasing providers advise against taking vehicles to Russia

09:24

Finance minister: New tax hikes needed in the coming years

17.09

Narva City Council dismisses Mayor Katri Raik Updated

16.09

Gallery: Light festival comes to historic Old Town, ends today in Kadriorg

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: