Over 40,000 customers left Eesti Energia's universal service last week

News
{{1678808400000 | amCalendar}}
Charger and extension cord plugged into outlets.
Charger and extension cord plugged into outlets. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Last week, after Eesti Energia offered a cheaper electricity package to its household customers, more than 40,000 opted to leave the universal service. Since the beginning of the year, 60,000 Eesti Energia customers have decided to take up another electricity rather than the universal service.

Since the start of 2023, over 60,000 Eesti Energia customers have left the universal service, with more than 40,000 opting out last week alone, the company told ERR. Around a quarter of those customers switched to a fixed-price package, while the remaining three quarters chose an exchange package.

Last Thursday, Eesti Energia offered all its domestic universal service customers the chance to switch to a cheaper electricity package. In order to do so, each universal service customer is asked to choose the new electricity package, which they prefer. Eesti Energia is currently offering the Kindel 6  package for instance, at 15.89 cents per kWh.

The price of the universal service at Eesti Energia is 19.2 euro cents per kWh.

Despite what appears to be a mass exodus, there are still around 200,000 customers subscribing to the universal service.

Eesti Energia management board member Agnes Roos told ERR that universal service uses are paying far more than they would on fixed or exchange price packages.

"Today energy market prices have fallen so much, that the universal service is currently the most expensive option for consumers. For several months now, [universal service] subscribers have been paying far more for electricity than they would on a fixed or exchange-priced package," said Roos.," said Roos.

Last week, Eesti Energia offered its more than 200,000 universal service customers the option to switch to its six-month fixed-price electricity package "Kindel 6."

The offer remains valid until March 24, with the new price set to be applied retroactively dating back to March 1.

"This electricity package is 17 percent cheaper than the universal service. During a six-month period, the average Eesti Energia private customer on universal service, who consumes 229 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month, will save almost €50," Roos said.

As interest in the package was high, the same price was also offered to those who are not universal service customers but want to switch to Kindel 6, Roos added.

Electricity prices on the Nord Pool exchange have been cheaper than the universal service every week so far this year. The highest weekly average was last week, when the price was 11.96 cents per kilowatt-hour (excluding VAT).

The article was updated to specify the number of customers who have left the universal service.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:43

Over 40,000 customers left Eesti Energia's universal service last week Updated

17:12

Peterson suspicion based on same paragraph that put Seredenko in prison

17:10

Slava Ukraini board member: First management structure changes already made

16:30

Long winter causes Estonian municipalities' snow clearing costs to pile up

15:57

Tallinn's ice-skating rinks soon closing for the season

15:26

Supreme Court: Wind farm 11km from councilor's home not rights infringement

15:07

Taavi Rõivas concurs on Andrus Ansip's European Commissioner vision

15:01

'Välisilm' takes stock of current situation with Estonia's defense forces

14:54

Record 10,900 entries received in Estonia's 2023 e-dictation contest Updated

14:34

More than 240 native languages spoken in Estonia, census shows

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13.03

Construction work on new Tallinn tramline starts Monday

10.03

ISS detains Aivo Peterson on suspicion of forming anti-Estonian association

13.03

NGO Slava Ukraini to hold review over suspicions of funds misuse

13.03

Experts: Estonia, Europe unlikely to be impacted by US banks collapsing

13.03

Eesti 200 leader knew about Slava Ukraini problems before election

13.03

Gallery: Monday coalition talks span Ukraine, hate speech, cartel-busting Updated

13.03

Niguliste kirik elevator provides unprecedented views of Tallinn Old Town

10:33

Estonia Explained part six: The language has issues

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: