Eesti Energia offers universal service customers cheaper package switch

News
Agnes Roos.
Agnes Roos. Source: ERR
News

On Thursday, Eesti Energia will make an offer to all private customers currently using the universal service to exchange their electricity packages for a cheaper one. However, each universal service customer will need to select a new package themselves, as it is not possible to make the switch for anyone automatically.

"The universal service gave people in Estonia a somewhat cheaper electricity price for three months. However, today energy market prices have fallen so much that the universal service is currently the most expensive option for consumer," said Eesti Energia board member Agnes Roos.

Roos added, that for several months, universal service subscribers had been paying far more than those on fixed-price electricity packages or ones tied to the exchange price.

As a result, Eesti Energia will offer over 200,000 of its private universal service customers the chance to switch to the six-month fixed-price Kindel 6 electricity package at a cost of 15.89 cents per Kilowatt hour (kWh).

The average amount of electricity consumed monthly by Eesti Energia private customers currently subscribing to the universal service is 229 kWh, for which they pay €44.

The same amount of energy consumption, would cost €36 on the Kindel 6 package.

According to Roos, the law obliged electricity providers to automatically transfer customers of more expensive electricity packages to the universal service last fall. However, she said that it is now up to customers themselves to take action in order to get cheaper electricity prices.

"We can't automatically switch anyone off the universal service," said Roos.

People who want to leave universal service can also choose another electricity package. Since the start of 2023, more than 22,000 Eesti Energia customers have opted out of the universal service.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:32

Estonian justice minister: Tartu's Pepleri tänav should be renamed Updated

15:11

Estonian women had significant rights, including right to inherit land

15:06

Finland goes to the polls next month

14:44

Lawyer: Riigikogu election e-vote unconstitutional, and cannot be counted

14:40

Eesti Energia offers universal service customers cheaper package switch

14:10

Former Isamaa PM: Rating of 5 percent not enough to represent Estonianness

13:07

SKA: Third-country nationals most vulnerable to human trafficking

13:06

Saks: Attritional battles around Bakhmut serving their purpose for Ukraine

12:44

Election posters pressed into a variety of different uses

12:30

Elektrilevi reports record number of electricity micro-producers

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07.03

Kaja Kallas: Reform inviting Eesti 200, Social Democrats to coalition talks

08.03

Baltic Tours suspected of fraud by European Public Prosecutors' Office

08.03

Kallas 'quite optimistic' after first coalition negotiation meeting Updated

08.03

Estonian MFA summons Georgian ambassador over 'foreign agents' bill Updated

11:53

EKRE appeals e-vote result at Supreme Court Updated

08.03

Tallinn bringing pedestrians aboveground, but tunnels slated to remain

08.03

Helme: I am arguing against Reform ministers, not EDF chief

08.03

Gallery: Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 start coalition negotiations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: