10,000 customers opt out of Eesti Energia's universal service package

Charger and extension cord plugged into outlets at a cafe in Värska. September 9, 2022.
Charger and extension cord plugged into outlets at a cafe in Värska. September 9, 2022. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Around 10,000 customers have now left the electricity as a universal service package offered by Eesti Energia.

Of those who have left the universal service, around 25 percent have moved to the fixed-price package with the other 75 percent opting for the exchange package, said Eesti Energia spokesperson Mattias Kaiv.

These figures only reflect universal service customers who purchase their electricity from Eesti Energia, however the universal service is also offered by other electricity providers. 

The price of Eesti Energia's universal service is 19.2 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh). The average market price in December was 26 cents, before adding VAT and providers' profit margins. In January, the Nord Pool stock exchanges' monthly average price fell to 9.9 cents per kWh and has remained at around 11 cents during the first weeks of February.

Electricity prices being offered through several fixed-price packages have also fallen below that of the universal service. For example, Eesti Energia currently offers customers a seven-year fixed deal, at 20 percent below the universal service price.

"If the downward trend in market prices continues, we can also expect a decrease in fixed-price packages," said Kaiv.

Until 2026, customers are able to switch between the exchange package and the universal service by providing just one week's notice.

Editor: Michael Cole

