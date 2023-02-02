No-fee electricity plan rates drop to universal service level

The rates of fixed-rate electricity plans with no early termination fees have fallen to essentially the same price per kilowatt-hour as the universal electricity service — and some have even dipped below that.

To alleviate the impact of skyrocketing electricity prices, the government established a universal service last fall allowing buyers to purchase electricity at a controlled price.

According to an online price comparison portal, the universal service is currently offering prices in the range of 19.95-20.11 cents per kilowatt hour. This price is inclusive of VAT, however some providers are tacking a monthly fee on top of that. Currently, the cheapest is the universal service being offered by VKG Elektrivõrgud.

Of fixed-rate plans, cheaper prices are being offered in plans that also include an early termination fee, however electricity providers are also offering consumers fixed-rate but more expensive plans whose contracts don't include such a fee.

The price of such plans has been coming down recently, and 220 Energia is currently offering the lowest price per kilowatt-hour, having dropped even below the universal service price: a daytime rate of 22.90 cents and nighttime rate of 15.90 cents per kilowatt-hour, making for an average of 19.40 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Elektrum is likewise offering a fixed-rate plan that is cheaper on average than the universal service: their dual-rate plan includes a daytime rate of 21.52 cents and nighttime rate of 15.91 cents, averaging 19.57 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Alexela is currently offering customers two fixed-price options, both of which are dual-rate: the first includes a daytime rate of 23 and nighttime rate of 16 cents per kilowatt-hour, the second, a daytime rate of 22 and nighttime rate of 15 cents per kilowatt-hour plus a monthly fee of €3.49.

VKG Elektrivõrgud stopped offering clients fixed-rate contracts last summer already. Neither Eesti Energia nor Eesti Gaas are currently offering fixed-rate electricity plans on their respective websites that don't include an early termination fee.

Universal service customers can opt out of it or switch back to it at any time.

--

