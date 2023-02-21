1,500 customers opted out of universal electricity service last week

Over 11,500 households have dropped out of the universal electricity service since the start of the year. Approximately, 1,500 left during the last week.

Over 80 percent chose stock exchange fluctuating price packages and 20 percent moved to fixed-price options.

Customers can switch back and forth between the universal service until 2026.

Last month, Eesti Energia's universal service was priced at 19.2 cents per kilowatt-hour while the stock exchange price averaged 9.9 cents.

The company's market review said the weather, both wind and temperature, determine the price of electricity. Low natural gas prices also contribute.

At the end of December, Eesti Energia had 149,000 universal service customers and 20,000 stock exchange package customers.

