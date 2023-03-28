Eesti Energia to pay €20 million more in dividends than last year

Eesti Energia logo.
Eesti Energia logo. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
On Tuesday, the Estonian government confirmed, that amount to be paid out in dividends by state-owned energy group Eesti Energia for 2022 will be €68.9 million.

A year earlier, Eesti Energia paid dividends of €46.7 million, which was the highest of all Estonia's state-owned companies at that time.

"We confirmed today in the government, that Eesti Energia's dividends will amount to €68.9 million. This amount is also included in the state budget strategy for 2023-2026," said Estonian Minster of Finance Annely Akkermann (Reform).

The term of office for current members of Eesti Energia's management board is set to expire on April 1. As a result, the Akkermann will therefore hold a general meeting before that date. The government will then approve the amount Eesti Energia is set to pay out in dividends earlier than it does for other state-owned companies.

Last year, state-owned companies paid out more than €124 million in dividends.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

