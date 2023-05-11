Estonian state company dividends amount to €66 million

News
Eesti Loto HQ.
Eesti Loto HQ. Source: nobe.ee
News

The government has approved state-owned companies' dividend sums for 2023 at €66.35 million. The total state company dividend sum, including based on previous and future decisions, is €139.8 million.

State company dividends amount to €66,355,521 of which €66,354,446 will reach the state budget as some companies are jointly owned.

Six state-owned companies will be paying dividends in 2023, with the contribution of State Real Estate Ltd. (RKAS) coming to €32.1 million, TSO Elering to €13.5 million and national lottery organizer Eesti Loto to €14.3 million.

The Ministry of Finance based its dividend recommendations on state budget targets, proposals by ministers, the companies' financial results and forecasts.

The government has previously approved the dividend sums of Eesti Energia AS (€68.9 million) and AS Port of Tallinn (€19.2 million, €12.9 for the state budget) as separate decisions. The dividend sums of State Forest Manager RMK, ferry operator AS Saarte Liinid and AS Estonian Prison Service will be approved in separate decisions.

Companies where the Estonian state has a controlling stake will contribute a total of €139.8 million in dividends to the state budget this year, up from €116.1 million the year before.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

