Next Estonian state real estate company chief to be named by end of August

News
Kaido Padar.
Kaido Padar. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In a process that has now reached its final stages, the supervisory board of Estonia's state real estate management company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) is set to elect a new chair for RKAS' management board at a meeting scheduled for August 28. Currently in the running are four candidates — and current chair Kati Kusmin is not among them.

The supervisory board is quickly approaching the selection of RKAS' next chief, RKAS supervisory board chair Kaido Padar told ERR.

"Of 58 candidates, four have remained in the running." Padar said. "People have been on vacation meanwhile, but some candidates have also cut their vacations short."

He noted that among the candidates are major company executives, well-known names as well as individuals who have served the state.

"The hallmark of a good competition is that it involves all kinds of people," Padar said, commenting on the diversity of candidates involved. "There are strong women among Estonia's top executives as well."

RKAS' supervisory board is scheduled to convene on August 28 to elect the real estate management company's new chief. It was revealed this month that longtime incumbent director Kati Kusmin applied for the position, but didn't make the final round.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:04

New museum exhibition spotlights interiors of Estonia's foreign missions

14:47

Latvia's airBaltic finishes first half of 2023 with €14.6m net profit

14:17

Coastal engineer: Estonia is not a paradise with 'pleasant' climate change

13:49

Bank of Estonia: Investment and pension fund assets up 21 percent in Q2

13:20

Estonian actress Ita Ever dies

13:07

NOËP stadium concert postponed

13:07

Raul Kirjanen, Andres Rätsepp, Anders Anderson lead private forest owners

12:37

Next Estonian state real estate company chief to be named by end of August

12:08

109 Estonians died abroad last year

11:34

Statistics: June goods exports down 14, imports 13 percent

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.08

'Dangerous' storm warnings issued across Estonia

07.08

Estonia will not revoke Russian, Belarusian citizens' residence permits

08.08

Aftermath of the storms: Electricity outages, damage to buildings and cars

07.08

77 percent of Estonians prioritize reaching replacement birth rate level

08.08

Gallery: Exhibition 'Bygone' opens in Soviet-era Tallinn City Hall

08.08

Two people injured by Monday's storm

08.08

Baltic's biggest wind farm cornerstone laid in Estonia's Pärnu County

07:36

Reinsalu: The country's credibility has been hit

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: