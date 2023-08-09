Next Estonian state real estate company chief to be named by end of August

In a process that has now reached its final stages, the supervisory board of Estonia's state real estate management company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) is set to elect a new chair for RKAS' management board at a meeting scheduled for August 28. Currently in the running are four candidates — and current chair Kati Kusmin is not among them.

The supervisory board is quickly approaching the selection of RKAS' next chief, RKAS supervisory board chair Kaido Padar told ERR.

"Of 58 candidates, four have remained in the running." Padar said. "People have been on vacation meanwhile, but some candidates have also cut their vacations short."

He noted that among the candidates are major company executives, well-known names as well as individuals who have served the state.

"The hallmark of a good competition is that it involves all kinds of people," Padar said, commenting on the diversity of candidates involved. "There are strong women among Estonia's top executives as well."

RKAS' supervisory board is scheduled to convene on August 28 to elect the real estate management company's new chief. It was revealed this month that longtime incumbent director Kati Kusmin applied for the position, but didn't make the final round.

--

