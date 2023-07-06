Gallery: RKAS to auction off former Tallinn court building

The state is putting up a former court building in central Tallinn for sale, with an opening auction price of €4.5 million. Detailed plans for the area require that the building would in fact be demolished to make way for a 12-floor mixed commercial and residential edifice.

The state's real estate corporation, the RKAS, has placed the property, on Liivalaia 24, up for sale.

The RKAS advertisement states that the property is a former courthouse, located on a 4,433-square-meter plot, with an opening asking price of €4.5 million. The auction will run until August 14.

The building was a courthouse down to 2018, and its land use designation will be altered to allow one commercial building and up to 28 residential apartments.

The plot forms part of a larger detailed plan which includes four other properties, while plans are in place for a 12-floor, up to 45m tall building on the site, which can host a combination of residential, retail and office space.

This likely means that the existing building will be demolished, despite its apparent architectural value.

The detailed plan is at cooperation and preparation stage at present.

Skulptuur "Justitia" Riigikohtus Autor/allikas: Riigi Kinnisvara AS

An Aime Kuulbusch bronze sculpture, "Justitia", ie. blind lady justice (pictured above), which previously adorned the courthouse exterior, was relocated to the new Harju County Court building on Lubja tänav.

