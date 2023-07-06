Man arrested after attempting to smuggle 84kg of cannabis into Russia

Customs official.
Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
A man was arrested Tuesday after customs officials in Narva discovered 84 kilograms of cannabis stashed away in a car he was attempting to drive over the border into Russia.

A search of the vehicle, a Citroën, revealed just over 80 separate packages of a suspicious-looking brown substance in various concealed locations, which upon inspection turned out to be cannabis.

As a result, a 31-year-old man, who has both Russian and Moldovan citizenship was detained and, following a decision by Viru County Court Wednesday, taken into custody in Estonia.

The Tax and Customs Board (MTA) has also commenced criminal proceedings against the driver of the vehicle in question, based on the penal code section dealing with the illegal handling of large quantities of narcotic and psychotropic substances, a crime which can lead to actual prison time of between one and 10 years.

The Prosecutor's Office, Northern District, is overseeing the criminal proceedings.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

