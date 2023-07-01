After losing Riigikogu election Stalnuhhin plans to teach Estonian in Narva

Mihhail Stalnuhhin, who ran unsuccessfully as an independent candidate in the most recent Riigikogu elections, said that he will leave politics and begin teaching Estonian in Narva this autumn.

Stalnuhhin intends to recruit two groups of pupils who are just beginning to study Estonian and lead them to the category A2, ERR's Russian-language portal reports.

"Classes will be held in Narva, starting on September 19," Stalnuhhin said on his social media.

Stalnuhhin, who is still a member of the Narva City Council, said that he was a language teacher-methodologist at the Narva Language Center between 1992 and 1999.

In March, Stalnuhhin, who had the highest result in the Ida-Virumaa Riigikogu elections but did not make it into parliament, announced that it was his last election. The politician from Narva also abandoned the idea of establishing a new political party as he lacked sufficient voter support.

Stalnuhhin, as an independent candidate in the Ida-Virumaa Riigikogu elections, received a total of 4,578 votes. He fell short of a personal mandate by 346 votes. If elected to the Riigikogu, Stalnuhhin planned to set up a new political party.

Stalnuhhin was expelled from the Center Party in September 2022 for claiming that those who demolished Soviet Army monuments were Nazis, and for naming members of the government and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) fascists.

