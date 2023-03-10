ERR begins public procurement procedures for construction of new TV house

The Estonian Broadcasting Corporation (ERR) and Riigi Kinnisvara AS have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the organization of public procurement for the construction of a new TV house.

The contract's aim is to find construction and owner supervision contractors for the building of a new TV house by holding public procurement procedures.

Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) estimates that the preliminary work for the public procurement will require up to three months, after which the public bid for the contractor can be published.

The construction plan for the new television building is complete. Kadarik Tüür Architects won a 2019 worldwide design competition with the project that served as the inspiration for the new ERR TV House.

In partnership with the Tallinn City Planning Authority, the Tallinn City Government initiated the detailed planning of Gonsiori 21 and Kreutzwaldi 14 and the adjacent area in May 2021. The planning is currently in its final stages and will be approved in March 2022.

The current ERR television facilities at Gonsiori 27 and Faehlmann 12 do not meet safety criteria and are outdated. Its energy usage is very high and its structures are unusable.

In addition to public investment, the earnings from the sale of the existing television complex will play a significant role in financing the construction of the new one.

The construction of the new television center is estimated to cost €65 million, with €53.5 million coming from the public budget.

In addition to the expense of building, an investment in advanced technologies will be also necessary.

--

