Tallinn's ice-skating rinks soon closing for the season

The public ice rink in Mustamäe.
The public ice rink in Mustamäe. Source: Tallinn City Government, Mustamäe district.
Public ice rinks in Estonia's capital will soon be closing up until next winter, Tallinn City Government says.

While the most well-known rink, on Harju tänav, in the Old Town, may remain open to the end of March, should weather conditions permit, rinks in the Lasnamäe, Mustamäe (pictured) and Nõmme districts will close at the end of this week.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said that with the apparent arrival of spring, this year's season at Tallinn ice-skating rinks is drawing to an end.

Svet said: "Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Nõmme skating rinks will remain open until the end of the week, inviting all enthusiasts to enjoy the last of the winter fun.

"We will definitely plan to open the skating rinks next winter too," he added, via a city government press release, noting that the rinks have become more and more popular over the years, and been visited around 107,000 times, 34 000 of which were school visits, this season alone.

While exact visitor figures have yet to be finalized, Tallinn City Government says that as of the end of February 47,462 people had visited the Old Town ice rink, 24, 246 had been to Männi park, in Mustamäe, 19,076 to Nõmme, at the local high school, and approximately 15,778 had skated in Lasnamäe, at the Tondiraba park (near an indoor ice rink).

More information for those wishing to get a final skate in before the rinks close, is here.

The rinks are open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and are managed by HK Hall OÜ.

Additional ice rinks in Pirita and at Lasnamäe Härma stadium managed by Pirita Spordikeskus, are other options, the city government says.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Tallinn City Government

17:43

Over 40,000 customers left Eesti Energia's universal service last week Updated

17:12

Peterson suspicion based on same paragraph that put Seredenko in prison

17:10

Slava Ukraini board member: First management structure changes already made

16:30

Long winter causes Estonian municipalities' snow clearing costs to pile up

15:57

15:26

Supreme Court: Wind farm 11km from councilor's home not rights infringement

15:07

Taavi Rõivas concurs on Andrus Ansip's European Commissioner vision

15:01

'Välisilm' takes stock of current situation with Estonia's defense forces

14:54

Record 10,900 entries received in Estonia's 2023 e-dictation contest Updated

14:34

More than 240 native languages spoken in Estonia, census shows

