Tallinn's outdoor ice rinks to open again for winter from mid-November

With winter well and truly on the way, four open-air ice rinks are set to open up once again in Tallinn this November. Skaters will be able to enjoy the rinks in Lasnamäe and Mustamäe from November 11, while the rinks in Nõmme and Tallinn Old Town are back in action from November 18.

"The opening of the ice rinks always brings a cozy, warm atmosphere to Tallinn, evoking the feelings of the approaching holiday season," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center).

"These ice skating parks have become a haven, where locals can spend time outside and indulge in winter pleasures with family and friends. We remain committed to keeping the entrance fees affordable, while also offering free entry for senior citizens and school groups," Svet added.

"Outdoor ice-rinks are incredibly popular. Last season, the four main city rinks had over 121,000 visitors, of which 40,540 were by members of school groups."

For the upcoming winter season, school groups are encouraged to pre-register for visits to the ice rinks at times on Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During these school-organized group visits, students have free entry to the rinks, with skate rental available for a fee.

Tallinn seniors, who are aged 65 years and above, can skate for free on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be a range of special events held at the rinks throughout the season, including some free events for underprivileged Tallinn families.

Skating fees range from €6.30 to €9.50 per hour.

Discounted rates of between €4.20 and €6.30 are available for children and seniors. Season passes providing unrestricted access will also being sold. Skaters are able to bring their own skates or rent them on site for €4.50.

The Nõmme ice rink is located on the grounds of Nõmme High School, while Mustamäe rink will be in Männi Park. The Lasnamäe rink is in Tondiraba Park.

Tallinn Old Town's the Harju rink is set to provide winter entertainment in the heart of the Estonian capital for its 18th season.

More information about the ice rinks in Tallinn is available here

