Tartu skating rink and café doing better than last years

Tartu's Village of Light.
Tartu's Village of Light. Source: Maanus Kullamaa
Despite the economic downturn, people are not skimping on entertainment. Tartu Light Village's skating rink and café are doing even better than in previous years.

Ragnar Kekkonen, the skating rink's manager, told ERR's "AK" that a more profitable year could be on the way. The return of tourists to Tartu will help as well.

"Based on the ice rink in Town Hall Square, I would wager that more foreign languages - English, Finnish, Russian, and Latvian - can be heard than in the previous two or three years," he said.

Skates were €3 during the weekday daytime and €5 at all other times last year, but they will be €5 at all times this year. Helmet rental and skate sharpening have also gone up by €1 and €2, respectively. Customers, according to Kekkonen, have not been put off by the higher prices.

"People are outside because there are no restrictions and everything is freely accessible. And, let's face it, we have had very beautiful winter weather for the past 28 days," Kekkonen said.

Vaiko Peebo, who has run a café in the area for several years, said that while café prices have increased since last year, the general price increase has not discouraged customers.

"In comparison to previous years, which were pandemic years, there is nothing to complain about today. People's wallets have somehow  thickened and there is a lot more entertainment available," Peebo said.

The café, on the other hand, also provides free hugs, which Peebo claims are very popular.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

