Tartu opens one-stop Ukrainian Information Center

An information center for Ukrainian refugees living in Tartu opened this week bringing together necessary services in a single place.

The center will be open on weekdays at Ülikooli 17 and will house coordinators from the council's Department of Social Welfare and Health Care who can offer assistance and counseling.

The aim of the venue is to provide war refugees with everything they need from a single location, said Tartu Deputy Mayor Mihkel Lees.

"The coordinators are tasked with assisting war refugees who have arrived in Tartu and coordinating the necessary activities with partners," he said.

Seven coordinators have been contracted by Tartu until October 2023 under a project funded by the European Social Fund.

The Ukrainian information center. Source: Tartu City Council

They have a range of tasks including providing assistance, coordinating instruction in the Estonian language and supporting refugees when using e-solutions.

Additionally, the coordinators manage social media and online communication related to the refugees, including identifying and refuting possible misinformation.

The center is open at the following times: Monday 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m, Thursday 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It can be contacted on: 5918-2057 and 5919-9067.

--

