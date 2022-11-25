Tartu opens one-stop Ukrainian Information Center

News
Tartu Town Hall with Ukrainian flags.
Tartu Town Hall with Ukrainian flags. Source: Ahto Sooaru
News

An information center for Ukrainian refugees living in Tartu opened this week bringing together necessary services in a single place.

The center will be open on weekdays at Ülikooli 17 and will house coordinators from the council's Department of Social Welfare and Health Care who can offer assistance and counseling.

The aim of the venue is to provide war refugees with everything they need from a single location, said Tartu Deputy Mayor Mihkel Lees.

"The coordinators are tasked with assisting war refugees who have arrived in Tartu and coordinating the necessary activities with partners," he said.

Seven coordinators have been contracted by Tartu until October 2023 under a project funded by the European Social Fund.

The Ukrainian information center. Source: Tartu City Council

They have a range of tasks including providing assistance, coordinating instruction in the Estonian language and supporting refugees when using e-solutions.

Additionally, the coordinators manage social media and online communication related to the refugees, including identifying and refuting possible misinformation.

The center is open at the following times: Monday 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m, Thursday 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It can be contacted on: 5918-2057 and 5919-9067.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:11

Estonia establishing database of World War II refugees

17:45

Concert series 'Discover!' celebrates Galina Grigoreva's 60th anniversary

17:44

EDF intelligence chief: Russia has used up two-thirds of its ammunition

17:30

Developer of Estonia's nuclear power plant inks early consumer contracts

17:27

Tartu opens one-stop Ukrainian Information Center

17:14

Pevkur in Berlin: Germany has potential to be European security leader

16:57

Kallas on Russian oil price cap: Not a matter of if, but how high

16:38

Elmo plans world's first remote-guided car rental service

16:16

Expert: Now is the time to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks

16:05

Tartu University researcher's work on ancient DNA receives major ERC grant

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Estonian police, FBI arrest suspects over $575 million cryptocurrency fraud

24.11

Apartment prices falling in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Õismäe

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

24.11

Estonia threatens to use veto right in EU's Russian oil price cap dispute Updated

24.11

Estonia sets 2023 immigration quota

10:32

Estonia's most expensive road project of the year completed in time

24.11

Tallinn's Christmas market opens on Friday

08:05

Spymaster: Info reaching the battlefield weakness of Russian intelligence

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: