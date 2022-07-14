Tallinn Old Town's winter icerink could move to Freedom Square

Tallinn's seasonal icerink may move to Freedom Square in the future, the city council has said, as it plans to create a winter recreational area.

The Tallinn Environment and Utilities Board is currently looking for a partner to construct icerinks and provide related services for winter 2022.

This contract will include the rink on the Old Town's Harju tänav as well as in Nõmme and Mustamäe. For the latter two, the agreement runs for five years.

"However, the contract for the skating rink on Harju tänav will be signed for one season, as we are considering creating a winter recreation area in the future instead on Freedom Square, where, among other things, an ice rink would be added," said Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center).

Last year, the rinks in Old Town, Nõmme, Mustamäe and Lasnamäe were visited 113,100 times.

