Tarmo Leppoja becomes new head of Estonian state real estate company

From the start of December, Estonia's state real estate management company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) will be headed by Tarmo Leppoja.

Leppoja previously worked as head of the State Support Services Center (Riigi Tugiteenuste Keskuse) and has held various positions at Enterprise Estonia (EAS) and in private sector consultancy firms. He has also been a member of Riigi Kinnisvara's supervisory board.

According to RKAS supervisory board chair Kaido Padar, the selection process was extremely competitive, with a total of 58 candidates in the running for the role.

"For Tarmo, his previous experience in the public sector proved decisive, particular his role in building up the State Support Services Center. Also, his multi-faceted perspective, as he has been in the shoes of both the client and the contractor," said Padar.

Padar also thanked Kati Kusmin, the current head of Riigi Kinnisvara, for her work while in the role. "I would like to thank the current board chair Kati Kusmin, who despite several major crises, such as the coronavirus pandemic and the energy crisis, managed to develop Riigi Kinnisvara and take the organization to a new level."

Leppoja graduated from the Estonian Business School (EBS) in 1999 with a degree in international business management.

The new board chair's mandate is valid for four years, with all other contractual and salary conditions set to remain the same as in the previous chair's contract, the RKAS said.

Leppoja's mandate begins on December 6, 2023, when current chair Kati Kusmin's term expires. The RKAS board will continue to operate with just two members from December and will comprise of Leppoja and fellow board member Janek Lepp.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!