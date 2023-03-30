Kaja Kallas expects energy companies to start rapidly reducing prices

News
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) during thecoalition negotiation press conference on March 21, 2023.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) during thecoalition negotiation press conference on March 21, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said, that now electricity and gas prices have stabilized, she expects energy companies to start bringing prices down as quickly as they were previously going up.

"Something that has been on my mind quite a bit, is how the market economy we have works all together. It irritates me, both as prime minister and as an ordinary citizen. We remember, that when electricity costs, or energy costs were going up, everyone was quick to raise their own prices, pointing to these increases in energy or electricity prices," Kallas said at a government press conference

"However, now that gas and electricity are back to their pre-war (price) levels, I would expect those companies to actually start bringing prices down, according to the same rationale, and at the same speed. But for some reason, this is not happening," the Prime Minister continued.

"The same pattern, which we have seen time and time again, is being repeated. When prices rise on the world market, then, all of a sudden, it is immediately necessary to raise these prices (in Estonia), simply because prices on the world market are going up. Yet when they go down, somehow it takes a really long time," she added.

Kallas urged both the Competition Authority and consumers to be vigilant in this regard.

"In any case, a part of the blame needs to be placed with state-owned company heads and their supervisory boards for failure to consider the state's will and their due diligence," Kallas said, in reference to state-owned energy company Eesti Energia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:57

Church collection box thieves return and repent

15:30

Estonian entertainers and influencers report solid turnovers in 2022

15:00

74-year-old Estonian double world champion returns home to hero's welcome

14:28

Ratas confirms Center submitting him as deputy Riigikogu speaker candidate

14:24

Builder finally appointed for planned third central Pärnu bridge

14:02

Experts: Estonia needs a unified waste collecting strategy

13:53

Kaja Kallas expects energy companies to start rapidly reducing prices

13:29

Prime Minister: Gender equality an essential part of democracy

13:00

Tartu cultural workers holding out for pay increase and additional benefits

12:20

Kallas to Summit for Democracy: Freedom can never be taken for granted

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

28.03

Estonia rejects Politico claims, describes them as malicious slander

29.03

Historian: Putin has started to understand difficulties in Ukraine

28.03

Research: Estonians are too selective when it comes to sustainable behavior

29.03

Tallinn tramline construction to divert 27 bus routes until May 31

29.03

Hololei: I stepped down to allow department to work in peace

29.03

Läänemets: We have a rare opportunity to solve marriage inequality issues

29.03

Prices of tires and tire change services up considerably

08:29

Finnish Air Force in joint NATO Baltic airspace exercise over Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: