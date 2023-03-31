Eesti Energia CEO to receive €17,000 a month paycheck

Andrus Durejko
Andrus Durejko Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Eesti Energia's new CEO Andrus Durejko will receive a monthly salary of €17,000, Eesti Energia has said. He will take up the role on April 1.

Other management board members will receive €13,000 a month each (gross) and will also take up their new responsibilities on Saturday.

Current chairman Hando Sutter is paid €18,700 a month and board members €12,000.

Except for one member, the whole management board will change on April 1.

Both Minister of Finance Annely Akkermann (Reform) and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) have criticized the performance bonus paid to the outgoing members.

They will range from approximately €75,000 for Sutter to €47,500 for other members. 

But the state-owned company's Supervisory Board believes its members have done a good job.

On Friday, Anne Mere, the board chair of Eesti Energia, defended the salary of the outgoing board members, who had been in office for eight years.

She said that the board decided to pay them in February based on the achievement of the company's goals, "based on facts and a comprehensive view."

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

