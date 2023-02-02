Government wants to amend Nursipalu-related legislation before elections

News
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The current Estonian government wants to amend the law to allow for the expedited expansion of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) Nursipalu Training Area during the term of the current, XIV Riigikogu, i.e. before the March 5 elections, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said Thursday.

"The prime minister's words were very clear — she sees issues with the current legal space," Pevkur said about Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) in an appearance on Vikerraadio's "Uudis+" on Thursday.

"If the current legal space as it concerns different plan categories and the terms thereof can still be amended during the term of the current [Riigikogu], then it would also be possible to move forward faster as well," he continued.

The defense minister explained that in order to more quickly expand Nursipalu Training Area, it will likely be necessary to amend the terms for implementing national defense-related derogations, or exceptions, to include not just the buildings already stipulated in the law, but land as well.

"Different options were on the table in the government today, and that's also why we at the Ministry of Defense were tasked with very quickly reviewing these together with the Ministry of Finance," he said. "That's why we're trying to get this job done as quickly as possible, to have an answer by today or tomorrow already on whether we can change the law."

According to the minister, "The process will continue as follows: we at the Ministry of Defense will draw up a draft amendment, we'll discuss it with the planning specialists at the Ministry of Finance at the first possible opportunity, and then we'll discuss both within the coalition council and parliament whether it would still be possible for us to pass these amendments during the term of the current [Riigikogu]."

Pevkur said he understands that the approaching Riigikogu elections may delay the process, but the new coalition will be expected to handle this issue as well, and as quickly as possible as the EDF needs improved training conditions.

"Should the new parliament and government decide otherwise, that's impossible for me to provide any answers about right now," he added.

According to the defense minister, the government discussed the planned expansion of the EDF's Nursipalu Training Area on Thursday and is operating based on the understanding that local governments and people will be talked with first, and thereafter the government will undertake steps to find a legal solution.

The current government coalition consists of the Reform Party, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

The 2023 Riigikogu elections, in which all of the Estonian parliament's 101 seats are up for election, will be held on Sunday, March 5.

MPs are elected to the Riigikogu for a five-year term.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

No-fee electricity plan rates drop to universal service level

17:07

Watch again: AmCham/FICE pre-election political party debate

17:05

Estonia commemorates 103rd anniversary of Tartu Peace Treaty

16:39

Union leader hails breakthrough in Tallink wages deadlock

16:01

Kristian Jaani: National defense education needs to be broad-based

15:46

School psychologist: Exam requirements cause undue anxiety for children

15:23

Government wants to amend Nursipalu-related legislation before elections

14:46

Growing demand sees packages from abroad arrive faster

14:18

Real estate transactions fell 15, turnover 3 percent in 2022

13:50

Tallinn medics and officials seek quick solution to emergency room problems

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.02

Ryanair to close seven more departures from Tallinn

30.01

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

01.02

Tallinn pharmacy activity license revoked over suspected fraud

01.02

Visiting Turkish FM urged to approve Finnish, Swedish NATO accession

01.02

Turkish FM: Our security concerns just as important as Finland, Sweden's

31.01

Counterfeit cigarette mill busted in manufacturing facility outside Tallinn

01.02

Overview: Natural gas prices differ wildly from one seller to the other

01.02

Estonia-Finland Ukrainian refugee relocation scheme to start mid-February

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: