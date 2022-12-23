Enefit Green to double Estonia's wind power output with new wind farm

News
Wind farm in Paldiski. Photo is illustrative.
Wind farm in Paldiski. Photo is illustrative. Source: Enefit Green
News

Eesti Energia's renewables subsidiary Enefit Green is poised to start construction of the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm to create Estonia's largest wind energy area.

Enefit Green on Thursday made the final investment decision for the 255-megawatt Sopi-Tootsi wind farm. The company also approved the 80-megawatt Kelme wind farm in Lithuania for the first stage of a three-part development project. Around €450 million will be invested in the projects over the next two years.

Enefit Green CEO Aavo Kärmas said that this is the largest single investment in renewable energy made in Estonia. "The Sopi-Tootsi wind farm will become Estonia and the Baltics' most modern and powerful renewable energy generation area set to almost double Estonia's current wind power output. Power generated by the farm will be enough to cover 8.5 percent of total consumption and 40 percent of home electricity needs." Kärmas said.

The three-stage Kelme project in Lithuania will have an even bigger effect than the Sopi-Tootsi development, Kärmas suggested.

"We are beginning the construction of the first stage of the Kelme project in Lithuania and want to make investment decisions for the next parts inside 2023. The Kelme wind farms will add 320 megawatts of generation to the regional market in the form of cheap renewable energy," Kärmas said.

Enefit Green is investing around €450 million in the two wind farms, with the Sopi-Tootsi investment at €305 million and the first stage of Kelme requiring €145 million.

Enefit Green has long-term energy purchase and sale agreements in place to finance the investments.

The company will be signing contracts with contractors and wind turbine suppliers next, with preparation work to follow. The Kelme and Sopi-Tootsi farms, consisting of 14 and 38 wind turbines respectively, are scheduled to start generating power in 2024.

Enefit Green also plans to construct a 63-megawatt solar plant next to the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm.

Enefit Green is working on another two wind farms in Lithuania, one in Finland and one combined wind and solar park in Estonia. Two solar plants are being constructed in Poland.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

jõulutunnel 2023

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:26

Reform Party approves social program for March elections

13:56

Enefit Green to double Estonia's wind power output with new wind farm

13:22

Festive season brings surge in workload for police, ambulance service

12:58

Tallinn Old Town last had this few residents after the Great Northern War

12:29

Riigikogu parties strike agreement on Family Benefits Act amendments

11:42

Supreme Court voids employee contract termination in vaccine refusal cases

10:57

Apartment sales statistics could be painting falsely optimistic picture

10:39

NyxAir awarded Hiiumaa flight link tender

10:13

Latvian European Parliament adviser linked to Qatar scandal

10:06

Environment minister: Subsidies will not make people buy electric vehicles

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

22.12

Settle in Estonia: Language study essential to make most of opportunities

22.12

President refuses to promulgate law to hike family benefits

21.12

Estonian-donated sauna, laundry complex arrives in Ukraine

22.12

Estonia's largest energy consumer halts production over prices

22.12

No flights to Ruhnu for weeks leaves local shops empty

22.12

Eesti Energia: Prime minister's charge of delay tactics 'incomprehensible'

22.12

Experts skeptical over Russian northwest military district expansion pledge

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: