Enefit Green to double Estonia's wind power output with new wind farm

Eesti Energia's renewables subsidiary Enefit Green is poised to start construction of the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm to create Estonia's largest wind energy area.

Enefit Green on Thursday made the final investment decision for the 255-megawatt Sopi-Tootsi wind farm. The company also approved the 80-megawatt Kelme wind farm in Lithuania for the first stage of a three-part development project. Around €450 million will be invested in the projects over the next two years.

Enefit Green CEO Aavo Kärmas said that this is the largest single investment in renewable energy made in Estonia. "The Sopi-Tootsi wind farm will become Estonia and the Baltics' most modern and powerful renewable energy generation area set to almost double Estonia's current wind power output. Power generated by the farm will be enough to cover 8.5 percent of total consumption and 40 percent of home electricity needs." Kärmas said.

The three-stage Kelme project in Lithuania will have an even bigger effect than the Sopi-Tootsi development, Kärmas suggested.

"We are beginning the construction of the first stage of the Kelme project in Lithuania and want to make investment decisions for the next parts inside 2023. The Kelme wind farms will add 320 megawatts of generation to the regional market in the form of cheap renewable energy," Kärmas said.

Enefit Green is investing around €450 million in the two wind farms, with the Sopi-Tootsi investment at €305 million and the first stage of Kelme requiring €145 million.

Enefit Green has long-term energy purchase and sale agreements in place to finance the investments.

The company will be signing contracts with contractors and wind turbine suppliers next, with preparation work to follow. The Kelme and Sopi-Tootsi farms, consisting of 14 and 38 wind turbines respectively, are scheduled to start generating power in 2024.

Enefit Green also plans to construct a 63-megawatt solar plant next to the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm.

Enefit Green is working on another two wind farms in Lithuania, one in Finland and one combined wind and solar park in Estonia. Two solar plants are being constructed in Poland.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!